Supreme Court shuts down historic youth-led lawsuit against US government: 'This fight is far from over'

The Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit by 21 young people who hoped to hold the United States government accountable for energy policies that they argued violated their constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property.

What's happening?

"The justices denied a request by the youth activists to hear their appeal of a decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, directing a federal judge in Oregon to dismiss the case after holding they lacked legal standing to sue," Reuters reported.

The case, Juliana v. United States, was filed in 2015, alleging "the U.S. government has permitted, authorized and subsidized fossil fuel extraction and consumption despite knowing those actions cause catastrophic global warming."

The 9th Circuit in 2020 ruled that the judicial branch could not oversee the plaintiffs' proposed remedies to rising global temperatures and said that was the field of the executive and legislative branches. The plaintiffs were allowed to amend their complaint, but the court said in May that they lacked standing. In September, they petitioned the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court's decision today is not the end of the road and the impact of Juliana cannot be measured by the finality of this case alone," Julia Olson, chief legal counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a news release.

Why is this important?

Our Children's Trust noted that Juliana has sparked over 60 similar lawsuits in 50 states and countries and cleared the way for legal victories by youth in the United States and elsewhere who argue their rights were violated by government policies that exacerbated the climate crisis.

The crux of the issue is that the rising global temperature has rapidly accelerated in recent decades because of the burning of dirty energy sources: coal, natural gas, and oil. This has led to the 10 hottest years on record in the last 10 years alone, as well as increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events.

Big Oil knew its products were bad for humans and the environment at least 71 years ago but continued to reap profits. It also engaged in a disinformation campaign that continues to this day and was backed by federal subsidies, which total $20 billion annually, as the Climate Scorecard observed.

What's being done about the government's role in the climate crisis?

States have already diverged from this ruling. In June, Hawai'i agreed to decarbonize its transportation system by 2045 to settle one suit, and in December, the Montana Supreme Court ruled that the state constitution guarantees the right to a clean environment.

These and other legal actions by youth are showing how much can change when you use your voice to stand up for your values.

"This fight is far from over," Olson stated. "These claims will be heard, evidence will be presented, and the federal government will be held accountable. The Juliana plaintiffs started this fight for justice, and others will carry it forward. This is a call to all young people who want to stand up to those in the Executive Office of the President who would silence you and threaten your health and safety — join us in protecting your constitutional rights."

