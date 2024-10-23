Utah's highest court reluctant to revive youth-led case alleging the state violated their right to life — here's why this matters

The case follows similar youth-led efforts nationwide, including recent victories in Montana and Hawai'i.

As more Americans work to create healthier communities and cleaner air, young people are turning to a surprising source to protect their future: the American justice system.

For instance, in Utah, youth activists are testing whether their state's highest court will recognize their constitutional right to clean air. However, recent developments suggest they will face challenges.

What's happening?

The Utah Supreme Court appears hesitant to support a groundbreaking lawsuit filed by young people who seek to protect their future.

The case challenges state laws that promote dirty fuel development, with youth activists arguing these policies threaten their constitutional right to life by contributing to dangerous air quality and climate impacts.

During Wednesday's hearing, the five justices expressed doubts that striking down specific dirty fuel laws would create meaningful change, according to Reuters.

Why is this court case important?

This legal battle is more than just a court case. If the justices rule in the youths' favor, they'll ensure a safe, healthy future for everyone in Utah.

The youth plaintiffs are experiencing firsthand the effects of poor air quality and increasing temperatures in their communities. These problems touch all our lives regardless of demographics.

"When the citizens who ratified Utah's constitution enshrined its explicit right to life, they understood that it provides fundamental protections, restricting the government from causing serious harm to people's health and safety," argued Andrew Welle, the attorney representing the young activists.

However, the state maintains these policies ensure reliable, affordable energy for Utah residents.

What's being done about climate policy in courts?

Despite the challenges in Utah, youth activists are making progress in other states.

Last year, Montana made history when a judge ruled in favor of young plaintiffs, finding that the state violated their rights by preventing regulators from considering climate impacts in dirty fuel project decisions.

Even more encouraging, Hawai'i reached a groundbreaking settlement with young activists in June, becoming the first state to commit to decarbonizing its transportation system by 2045. These victories demonstrate that young people are successfully pushing for positive change through the courts.

