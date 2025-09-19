Major US policy change sparks massive boom in longstanding industry: 'It will be much easier to work'

In Johnson County, Wyoming, petroleum companies are ramping up drilling operations due to the Trump administration's aggressive policies aimed at maximizing oil, gas, and coal production, while rolling back climate initiatives.

What's happening?

According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Johnson County is prime country for oil extraction and exploration, and favorable dirty fuel policies have made it easier for companies to access resources.

"Johnson County is a good place to drill for oil and gas, because there's a lot of proven reserves in Johnson County," Howard Cooper, president and CEO of Colorado-based Three Crown Petroleum, told the newspaper.

Because of its plentiful resources and oil-friendly state regulations, such as an easy permitting process, Wyoming is an attractive state for gas companies. And since President Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency on his first day in office, the measure helps expedite dirty energy production while reversing environmental regulations, including clean energy tax credits and initiatives.

Because of these policies, the Bureau of Land Management is working on amending its Buffalo Field Office resource management plan, a land use plan for public lands in north-central Wyoming that governs the management of resources like coal. The amendment would make the Powder River Basin, which contains some of the largest, most productive coal mines in the world, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, accessible for future coal leasing once again after the Biden administration issued a moratorium.

The area is also known for being rich in oil and gas reserves, which will further benefit Three Crown and other petroleum companies, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle explained.

"Over the next four years, it will be much easier to work with the Bureau of Land Management, because the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Interior are pro oil and gas," Cooper said. "That's going to help us as an independent oil and gas company when we're applying for federal applications to drill."

Why is increased oil exploration concerning?

Along with the immediate concerns about possible oil spills and leaks contaminating water sources in the Powder River Basin, which supplies water for agricultural production in the area, the long-term consequences of increased oil drilling could be far worse. As the Cornell Chronicle reported, more than 99% of climate scientists agree that human activities, namely the burning of dirty fuels such as oil and gas, are responsible for the changing climate.

While the transition to cleaner energy sources like solar and wind power has been accelerating in recent years, the move by the Trump administration to support the petroleum industry rather than renewable energy could hinder progress.

Dirty fuels aren't only harmful to the environment, but they also put people and wildlife in danger, as they increase the risk of extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters. Globally, these events have become more frequent, which in some cases have led to large-scale losses of life and property. Approving more oil drilling would certainly be a step backward in the efforts to stabilize the climate and safeguard communities.

What's being done to protect the climate and people?

Despite political opposition to clean energy policies in the U.S., overall investments in the sector continue to grow, with China, India, and the European Union leading the way. And while federal tax credits for electric vehicles and home equipment like solar panels and battery storage are set to expire soon, some state, local, and utility-scale incentives are still available to make energy-efficient upgrades easier to access.

In the long run, future legislation could potentially reintroduce these incentives, but in the meantime, it's best to act while you can and take advantage of potentially thousands of dollars in rebates.

One of the best ways to effect positive change is by voting for pro-climate candidates who will enforce policies that benefit people and the planet. Contacting your state representatives is also another great way to make your voice heard and support a cleaner, healthier future.

