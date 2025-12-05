John Deere announces major twist regarding its coveted equipment: 'Tackle yard work more easily'

"We are simplifying DIY lawn care by reducing the need for multiple tools and power sources."

John Deere has announced a new riding mower with a surprising new twist, according to a news release.

The Z370RS Electric ZTrak Mower includes replaceable batteries using the popular Ego format. Ego makes a full lineup of electric landscaping equipment that uses interchangeable batteries. This makes for easy scaling up when getting new tools and unified charging across the board.

The Z370RS uses the same 56V ARC Lithium battery as Ego's other products, including its electric snowblower, leafblowers, edge trimmers, and chainsaws. Ego even has its own riding mower that runs on the same batteries.

Rolling with electric lawn maintenance equipment is much quieter than gas counterparts, which is good news for your ears and relations with your neighbors. They're also cheaper to keep topped up while still delivering the power needed to get the job done.

Best of all, switching to electric yard tools reduces pollution. The two-stroke motors found in many tools produce fumes that are directly harmful to users. One study suggested that running a gas-powered leaf blower generated more pollution in an hour than a car would in 15 hours of driving.

That pollution also traps heat in the atmosphere, exacerbating destructive weather patterns like floods and storms. These have direct financial consequences for homeowners. Even the simple threat of increasingly extreme weather has created a crisis in home insurance.

John Deere and Ego have been collaborating since 2023, and they have been keen to show the fruit of that labour.

"With this new offering, homeowners can tackle yard work more easily and efficiently," said John Deere's Eric Halfman, per the news release. "By integrating removable battery technology, we are simplifying DIY lawn care by reducing the need for multiple tools and power sources. Now, customers can use the same battery across their mower and other compatible tools, making outdoor maintenance more convenient and streamlined."

