Homeowner shares excitement after upgrading to next-gen lawn equipment: 'Looks awesome'

"I really hope they improve and develop this concept," one commenter wrote.

When your backyard starts looking more like a jungle than a yard, sometimes all it takes is one major tool upgrade to take back control. Reddit is cheering on one homeowner who did exactly that.

In a post shared to the r/egopowerplus subreddit, a user showed off their brand-new electric riding mower, writing: "Got the T6 lawn 'tractor' today. Thanks for the advice!" The photo features the sleek EGO Power+ T6 model sitting with a trail of freshly-cut grass behind it.

The original poster explains they chose the T6 because it can haul a cart behind it. "We have a ton of trees and invasive plants/bushes and endless need to pick up large branches and sticks and plants and move them elsewhere," they explained.

Photo Credit: Reddit

EGO's electric mowers have been getting plenty of buzz for their powerful performance and low-maintenance appeal, but this post stands out because of the enthusiasm from both the original poster and fellow electric yard tool fans.

The original poster wrote: "It uses very little battery to just drive around and it is very quiet … Looking forward to heading out again and think we will both enjoy using this little vehicle and our lawn will look much better for it."

Beyond aesthetics and convenience, switching to electric offers benefits for your health, your wallet, and the environment. Gas-powered mowers and trimmers are surprisingly dirty — just one hour using a typical gas mower can emit as much heat-trapping pollution as driving a car for 100 miles, according to a study cited in Science Daily.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

On the other hand, electric mowers are quieter, fume-free, and cheaper to run and maintain in the long term. Over time, upgrading to electric yard tools can save you hundreds in fuel while helping reduce your home's environmental footprint.

Commenters were just as excited about the T6 as the OP. "Ugh, she's beautiful," a user wrote. Another commenter said, "Looks awesome!" A third person shared, "I really hope they improve and develop this concept into a real tractor. I'd love to get front attachments like a kubota."

"That is a whole realm of exciting that I cannot wait to not need and want anyway!!" the OP responded.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.