Map shows areas where jobs and funding have flooded under certain Biden administration policies

Joe Biden’s presidential administration has brought a number of electric vehicle policies to the forefront of the U.S. economy.

While encouraging the production and purchase of electric cars to take more dirty-fuel-powered vehicles off the roads, the policies have also increased jobs in many areas throughout the country.

A new interactive map from the BlueGreen Alliance and Atlas Public Policy shows where the money from funds dedicated to electric vehicles has been distributed throughout the country since 2010.

According to the map’s creators as of this writing, there have been $159 billion worth of EV investments in the last 13 years, while 208,000 jobs have been announced, as well.

The interactive map takes data regarding funding for battery and parts manufacturing and uses a color-coded system to show the sector, and different sizes of dots to demonstrate the size of investment and the area that is benefiting.

Among the biggest beneficiaries of EV investment are the General Motors Orion Factory in Michigan, the Tesla Fremont Factory in California, the Rivian Georgia Manufacturing Plant in Georgia, and a Toyota battery manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

While not all of these are a direct result of federal assistance, there’s little to argue the policies have had an impact.

As Electrek observed, policy announcements like the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which extended the U.S. federal EV tax credit and ensured it was only accessible to facilities in the United States, encouraged further investment in production activity associated with electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law brought significant funding for battery development and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Such investment is a huge positive for the EV sector as a whole, and it’s helping to achieve the Biden administration’s goal to have 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric models by 2030.

According to Earth Justice, the largest source of climate pollution in the United States comes from transportation. Electric cars release no climate-warming gases while on the road, which can result in significant benefits to local air quality, thus reducing the risk of respiratory diseases and some forms of cancer.

If the electricity used to charge EVs comes from sustainable sources such as solar or wind power, there is an even higher pollution reduction.

Check out the BlueGreen map to see how your local area is benefiting from the EV funding boom.

