Authorities open investigation after shocking substance is found seeping into water supply: 'We're worried every day'

A Pennsylvania neighborhood is grappling with a major health scare after a jet fuel leak contaminated local water supplies in Bucks County.

Once a peaceful place to call home, this community is now a hot spot of environmental concern, which has prompted a criminal investigation.

What happened?

In March, a pipeline operated by Energy Transfer — the parent company of Sunoco — cracked beneath Spencer Road in Upper Makefield Township.

The break allowed jet fuel to seep into the soil and groundwater, contaminating at least six private wells, as CBS News Philadelphia reported.

Although the pipeline was repaired within two days, Energy Transfer began installing recovery wells and sound barriers to manage the fallout.

One affected homeowner, Kristine Wojnovich, shared that her well still accumulates jet fuel daily. More recently, testing detected fuel vapors in her home's air.

"We're having air quality issues that are below the DEP limit, but they've been described to me as very concerning," Wojnovich told CBS News.

Neighbor Naomi Robinson voiced similar fears: "Every morning, when I turn on the water, it's a concern of mine. Is it my turn to smell fuel and taste it in my water?"

Why is this leak concerning?

Petroleum exposure in drinking water can pose serious health risks, from respiratory issues to long-term conditions like cancer.

For families with children or immunocompromised loved ones, even low levels of exposure can be worrying.

"It was a safe place, and now we're worried every day about our water, about our health, and about our families," resident Melissa Tenzer told CBS News.

This isn't the first time a community has dealt with the fallout from fossil fuel infrastructure. In Nigeria, an oil spill contaminated local water supplies, leaving residents without safe drinking water and raising fears about long-term health effects.

In Wilmington, California, residents have endured leaks from aging oil wells, raising cancer and asthma concerns.

What's being done about the leak?

Pennsylvania's attorney general has launched a criminal investigation, according to CBS News, and Energy Transfer is continuing cleanup efforts.

But during a town hall meeting, residents voiced frustration over the handling of the crisis and demanded full remediation and better communication moving forward.

Progress toward a healthier future depends on reducing our reliance on volatile energy sources and embracing safer options.

Fortunately, momentum is building. In some cities, community solar programs are helping households to rely less on dirty energy.

Others are investing in neighborhood-wide air and water monitoring systems that catch problems before they escalate.

Expanding access to affordable solar, switching to electric appliances, and using water filters certified to remove petroleum pollutants are all ways to safeguard both our homes and communities.

