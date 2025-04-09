Lawmakers pass new bill to revolutionize access to low-cost energy: 'This will allow our communities to save money'

This kind of investment echoes similar efforts nationwide to help everyday people.

A newly passed bill in New Mexico is set to make it easier — and more affordable — for communities to access reliable, clean energy.

The state House of Representatives recently approved House Bill 128, a bipartisan measure aimed at supporting solar energy projects in rural and tribal areas.

The bill would establish the Local Solar Access Fund, with $20 million proposed in the 2025 state budget to help build solar and battery systems on key public buildings like fire stations, community centers, and water utilities, according to the Los Alamos Reporter.

If signed into law, the bill would open the door to grant funding for school districts, counties, and tribal governments, helping cut utility costs while strengthening energy resilience by installing solar panels.

The program is designed to prioritize communities that have been historically left out of clean energy upgrades, especially those on tribal lands or facing economic disadvantages.

Beyond cutting energy costs and improving access, programs like this also reduce heat-trapping pollution, one of the key drivers of our planet's overheating, by replacing dirty energy sources with clean, locally generated power.

New Mexico's approach mirrors a growing national push to ensure that the clean energy transition benefits everyone.

Illinois recently approved a new grid modernization plan to support solar panels and battery storage in homes, while Maryland's Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 helps schools achieve similar savings and energy independence through solar.

This kind of investment echoes similar efforts nationwide to help everyday people — not just large companies — benefit from the clean energy shift.

These state efforts often work in tandem with national initiatives. The Inflation Reduction Act, for example, offers tax credits for solar panels and battery storage systems that help both households and communities lower their bills and boost climate resilience.

The Environmental Protection Agency has also launched the Solar for All program to help low-income households across the country access clean, reliable energy.

"This will allow our communities to save money, reduce their carbon footprint, and equip community centers, water utilities, and fire stations with resilient and stable sources of power," said House Majority Leader Reena Szczepanski, one of the bill's sponsors, in the press release.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.