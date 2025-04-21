Passenger amazed after experiencing unbelievable feature aboard futuristic train: 'I've never seen [one] that fast'

A German content creator who showcases his experiences abroad has shared a glowing review of the KTX train after traveling first-class on South Korea's high-speed rail system.

In a short but informative video, TikToker Ken Abroad (@ken_abroad) gave a clear picture of what the KTX has to offer. He mentioned that he'd only booked his tickets online an hour before departure, noting how easy and convenient getting through the station was.

He complimented the comfort of the seats, even for someone of his tall stature. As expected, the train left precisely on time — the KTX is known for being exceptionally punctual. The reviewer also mentioned the reasonable price of $22 for a first-class ticket and compared the KTX favorably to the trains back home.

Another feature to catch his eye was the Wi-Fi: "This is also incredible. This is the speed of the free public Wi-Fi on the train. I've never seen Wi-Fi that fast on a train before." South Korea enjoys some of the fastest broadband speeds in the world, so that's not too surprising.

Just as it left on time, it also arrived exactly when it was scheduled to.

The KTX is a great example of first-rate high-speed rail. The trains leave every few minutes, and just about every other major city in South Korea is reachable from Seoul in two hours or less. The system has been in operation for over 20 years and has carried over a billion passengers. The government announced in 2021 that it would aim to fully electrify the rail system and cut emissions by 30% by 2029.

Statistically, rail is certainly among the most environmentally friendly forms of transportation. An analysis by the European Environment Agency found that rail was the best choice for travel, and short-haul flights were the worst. High-speed rail, like the KTX or Japan's Shinkansen, provides an excellent alternative to flying.

The reviewer also spoke highly of Indonesia's and China's excellent high-speed railways.

A few of the comments playfully mentioned the hit Korean horror movie Train to Busan, while some fellow Germans chimed in to compare the KTX to the options back home.

One remarked on the price, "You could never get first class in Europe for $22."

Another called the national service in Germany, Deutsche Bahn, "a bad joke compared to this."

