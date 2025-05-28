Outrage erupts online after photos of billionaire's luxury yacht upgrade emerge: 'Shouldn't be a thing'

A viral Reddit post is raising eyebrows — and blood pressure — over a billionaire's latest luxury indulgence.

As reported by Luxurylaunches and shared to r/SocialistGaming, video game mogul Gabe Newell is upgrading Tranquility, his $250 million superyacht, to ensure ultrafast internet speeds for uninterrupted gaming — even in the "remotest corners" of the planet.

Yes, you read that right. The tech billionaire behind Steam is investing in global connectivity so that he can play his favorite titles while island-hopping across the South Pacific.

Photo Credit: LuxuryLaunches

While the post doesn't include a direct quote from Newell, it links to photos of the extravagant vessel and its reported plans for enhanced satellite capability. It didn't take long for the outrage to follow.

"Superyachts shouldn't be a thing," one commenter posted.

"Neither should billionaires," another added.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Aside from the eye-popping price tag, many commenters took issue with the environmental cost of such a lifestyle. Megayachts are among the most polluting personal assets on the planet. According to one 2023 estimate, a superyacht like Tranquility could produce over 7,000 tons of heat-trapping pollution each year — more than 400 times the annual footprint of the average American.

And it's not just the air. These vessels can disrupt marine life, damage coastal ecosystems, and guzzle resources that most communities work hard to conserve.

Fortunately, there are organizations and innovations helping to counterbalance this excess. From yacht-specific pollution regulations in the Mediterranean to companies developing sustainable maritime fuels, progress is underway. Groups like Sea Shepherd are also working to protect marine biodiversity — even in international waters.

Still, the post touched a nerve.

One commenter sarcastically quipped: "Super yachts and billionaires not being a thing seems like a math problem that two birds with some stones could figure out."

Another Reddit user chimed in with a utopian suggestion, saying: "Hear me out though: super yachts, but instead of being one rich a******* playground, they're literal floating cities that could comfortably house and accommodate hundreds if not thousands of people."

It's yet another stark reminder of how personal choices — especially when made by the ultra-wealthy — don't happen in a vacuum. When one person's lifestyle requires thousands of tons of pollution and exclusive access to fragile ecosystems, the ripple effects are felt by everyone else on the planet.

As we work toward cleaner, fairer solutions, stories like this challenge us to rethink what we celebrate — and what we're willing to tolerate — in the name of luxury.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.