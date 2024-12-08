Computer owner shares frustration after seeing concerning message on Windows laptop: 'I will not be buying a new one'

"My laptop is just 5 years old and they already stopped selling it."

Updates from software and computer companies are a common occurrence, often providing useful protections and security, but one user found a company is rolling back that policy, making them feel forced into a purchase they don't want.

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, a person posted a notice from Microsoft informing them that free security updates for Windows 10 will end in October — while encouraging them to buy a new PC with Windows 11.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My laptop is just 5 years old and they already stopped selling it + it's pieces," they wrote, noting they've already used parts from another laptop they had to upgrade things like battery life and RAM (random-access memory).

"Programmed obsolescence sucks," they added.

"Programmed" or "planned" obsolescence is a business strategy that involves designing products that will become useless over time, enticing consumers to buy newer products more frequently. It can involve designing products to break more easily, have limited repairability, become incompatible with newer operating systems and software, or even just "appear" out of date, driving interest in buying.

Renewable energy firm Acciona estimates planned obsolescence costs consumers around $50,000 during their lifetime. It also has a major impact on the environment, generating millions of tons of e-waste.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The World Health Organization reported that, in 2022, over 68 million tons of e-waste was produced globally, with only 22% of that reported as properly recycled. E-waste contains hazardous materials, like lead and other heavy metals that can leach into the soil and water supply when dumped improperly.

People in the comments of the r/Anticonsumption post were similarly frustrated.

"My computer is not even good enough to run windows 11. I am incentivized to unnecessarily buy a whole new computer for security reasons because mine can't even run a simple OS upgrade," one person wrote.

🗣️ Do you worry about companies having too much of your personal data?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another added: "My laptop is over 10 years old and I will not be buying a new one just because of updates. I think they will extend the 'Oct 25' date because so many users won't or can't update to 11."

They and others suggested Linux, an open-source operating system, and other workarounds to avoid having to shell out for a whole new computer.

If you're looking for ways to dispose of your e-waste, Staples will recycle it and reward you for bringing it in. Redwood Materials is another option that will help you get this stuff out of your house and away from landfills.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.