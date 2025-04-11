Massive real estate firm makes game-changing deal to update hundreds of properties: 'We have such a large demand'

"We need to have many, many other providers, in fact, to meet the demand."

CBRE, one of the largest global real estate services and investment firms on the planet, has agreed to a multimillion-dollar deal with EVPassport to provide electric vehicle charging stations in approximately 600 sites across the United States.

Building owners under the CBRE banner will now finally be able to provide charging stations to their residents and tenants. The sites included in the deal primarily consist of multi-family and hospitality properties.

According to CBRE's 2024 Occupier Sentiment survey, 54% of those surveyed named EV charging as a top priority in their building selection process.

EVPassport is an excellent organization to partner with for this project. The company's mission since its inception in 2020 has been to provide best-in-class EV charging solutions at an affordable price.

Mark Kerstens, global head of EV charging solutions at CBRE, said about the partnership, "EVPassport's expertise and commitment to excellence will enable us to meet the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure nationwide."

This development is great news for the environmental community. With how dominant CBRE real estate is across the U.S., bringing charging solutions to these properties will continue to grow the number of charging options for those who own EVs.

This will also encourage more people to make the switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric, as limited EV charging options is a top concern for many who are looking to switch.

CBRE is not planning on stopping here, however. With the number of EV owners continuing to rise, CBRE must stay one step ahead of the demand to keep up.

Jim Hurless, global head of real estate for CBRE EV Solutions, said, "We have such a large demand for charging infrastructure that's required to deploy across the U.S., so we need multiple providers. We need to have many, many other providers, in fact, to meet the demand."

