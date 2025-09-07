Frustrated homeowner calls out insurance company for nightmare experience after tornado struck: 'They are just stonewalling me'

A Texas homeowner took her frustrations with her insurance company public. It comes after she says the company failed to offer enough to cover extreme weather damage to her house.

What's happening?

Azeezat Sulaimon's home has been unlivable since December 2024, when an EF-1 tornado tore through her North Katy home. When disaster struck, Sulaimon engaged her policy with American Risk Insurance. The company offered her more than $100,000, but she maintains the damage is more extensive.

"They are just stonewalling me," Sulaimon told Click2Houston. "You got my money. I didn't owe a cent as of the time of this incident, so then pay out."

In April 2025, a public adjuster invoked the policy's appraisal clause, triggered when the insurer and insured can't agree on loss amounts. Both parties had contractors appraise the property and are working to agree on a settlement.

Why are insurance complications important?

As extreme weather becomes more prevalent due to the overheating of the planet, an increasing number of people will require specialized disaster insurance. And as extreme weather events become more widespread, more people will have run-ins with their disaster insurance companies.

Scientists have long agreed that human-induced climate change is a cause of increased extreme weather. Researchers suspect humans have a hand in a growing number of events, from drought and heat waves to hurricanes and severe storms.

What's being done about insurance complications?

Not much can be done to reverse the changing climate, though everyone should look for green ways to upgrade their lives. From staying aware of greenwashing by large corporations to installing solar panels on your home, eco-friendly upgrades are endless.

Experts say there are a few ways to avoid struggling with your insurance company in your time of need. Stay familiar with your policy and verify that your coverage amounts cover potential damages. Be aware of any exclusions. Be sure to get a second opinion from an expert to ensure you know everything you can.

