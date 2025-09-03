Homeowner debunks one of the most common myths about selling a home with leased solar panels: 'He has had multiple offers so far'

"Your home is the biggest investment you will ever make."

For homeowners worried that a solar lease might dim their chances of selling, one seller's experience shows it can actually brighten buyer interest.

In a Reddit post, a homeowner explained how their neighbor listed a home with a solar lease, and far from scaring buyers away, "he has had multiple offers so far."

The thread gained attention online because it flips conventional wisdom on its head. While some buyers hesitate over inheriting a lease, others see solar as an asset, especially with rising electricity prices and growing awareness of the negative impacts of energy-related pollution.

Going solar remains one of the best ways to save money on energy and cut planet-overheating gas production — the energy grid still heavily relies on dirty fuels to create power.

Solar provides households with cheaper energy options that not only cut utility bills now, but also protect them from rising energy costs. And, unlike dirty fuels like coal, gas, and oil, solar power doesn't release harmful heat-trapping gases or contribute to air pollution.

But the upfront costs of installing panels outright can be daunting, often requiring an upfront investment tens of thousands of dollars. Leasing options can help homeowners overcome that barrier. For example, Palmetto's LightReach program offers solar leasing plans. These plans include options with no money down, so families can access clean energy benefits without a massive initial outlay.

Leasing isn't the only path. For those leaning toward ownership, EnergySage provides free tools that let you compare multiple installer quotes in minutes, making it simple to see what purchasing solar might cost in your area. And if you're torn between leasing and buying, there are pros and cons to weigh up each option and help you make the right choice for your home.

The consensus from commenters was that it's great to inherit solar when moving into a new home, though some urged the original poster to ask plenty of questions to be sure they understand how the transfer of the solar lease would work before getting too far along and whether the panels can be purchased outright at some point, which is typically the case.

LightReach plans, for example, allow you to purchase the panels from after the fifth year of the contract through the end of the contract, making it a great way to get in on solar for a low upfront cost and still own them outright later.

"Your home is the biggest investment you will ever make," said one commenter. "Owning solar is a home improvement that adds value to that huge investment."

"Solar leases get transferred successfully 10s of thousands of times per year," said another.

With buyers increasingly looking for energy efficiency, a solar lease may not be the liability some fear. Instead, it could even be the thing that tips a deal in your favor.

