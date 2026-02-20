Mark Zuckerberg testifies over claims of deliberately creating social media addiction in children: 'He cannot be trusted'

The outcome of this lawsuit would set a precedent if it held social media giants accountable for their practices.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in court proceedings about Instagram's role in a woman's mental health, according to the Associated Press.

What's happening?

A 20-year-old woman, listed in legal documents with the initials KGM, launched a lawsuit against social media giants YouTube, Meta (parent company of Instagram), TikTok, and Snapchat. The case alleges that these apps were designed to be as addictive as possible and that addiction from a young age spurred lasting mental health damage.

Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stand to answer questions at the trial this week. He denied that there was conclusive proof that social media created mental health challenges.

Zuckerberg also said his company has moved away from engagement time as an internal success metric and was relying more on utility to users. He also defended Meta's efforts to keep those under the age of 13 off their platforms.

The plaintiff's attorney questioned Zuckerberg on the use of beautification filters in Instagram. Eighteen external experts had reportedly raised concerns with Meta about their implementation.

Why is social media important?

As ad platforms, social media apps and sites spur widely unnecessary consumerism, with mental health often being a secondary consideration. This consumerism drives polluting manufacturing and increases waste downstream. Add in the use of artificial intelligence and targeting of children, and social media advertising may be indefensible.

"All Mark Zuckerberg accomplished with his testimony today was to prove yet again that he cannot be trusted, especially when it comes to kids' safety," said Josh Golin, the executive director of children's welfare group Fairplay.

"Under oath, Meta's CEO testified that his company does not have an objective to increase users' time spent on Instagram. But we know Zuckerberg and his fellow executives prevented Instagram from getting rid of features like visible like counts and plastic surgery filters — features that are by their very nature addictive."

What's being done about social media?

TikTok and Snapchat have already settled the claim with KGM. While Meta has yet to do so, Zuckerberg said, "I think a reasonable company should try to help the people that use its services."

