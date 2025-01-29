Facebook user disturbed after coming across bizarre ads on their feed: 'This is a peek of a weird future'

The future has arrived, and people are not happy. Even the most tech-savvy have been duped by artificial intelligence — or at least those behind the curtain.

On Reddit, an Instagram user shared that they had been sent advertisements with their own likeness.

"Used Meta AI to edit a selfie," they wrote. "Now instagram is using my face on ads targeted at me."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were dismayed, outraged, and worried, among other feelings, but they had one answer: Stop using the platform.

"This is (part of) why you should pretty much never use AI," one Redditor said. "Or Meta products, for that matter."

Another pointed out that "the good idea [would] be to just delete all content and accounts on their bullshit platforms."

A user responded, "'Delete' as though you can actually remove your data from them."

"This is a peek of a weird future," someone else wrote.

The AI revolution is barely two years old, and the results related to social media and internet use have been lacking. AI overviews of Google search results and chatbots, including Character.AI, have produced poor and even dangerous information. It could be funny if it weren't so problematic.

AI still holds great power. Its use in academic study has led to developments that include the ability to detect invasive species and reduce pollution from chemical fertilizers. That is, of course, when it isn't marring research papers or using up untold sums of energy and water while producing deadly pollution and e-waste.

It's more than enough to make you wonder where AI is when it comes to solving hunger — or merely traffic congestion.

Those were a couple of pies in the sky promised by Big Tech before AI wedged its foot in the closing front door of those wary enough to ask questions. It possibly should not be a surprise, though, as Mark Zuckerberg long ago wondered why anyone trusted him as the co-founder of The Facebook, calling early adopters "dumb f****."

