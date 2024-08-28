  • Business Business

The government is basically giving away this hot new cooking appliance — here's how you can get one

While the upfront investment can seem daunting, the rebates and monthly savings on your electric bills can help you earn that money back quickly.

by Kristen Lawrence
Induction stoves are quickly becoming the hottest new kitchen appliance, and you could snag one basically for free courtesy of Uncle Sam.

These stoves are much more energy-efficient than traditional electric and gas stoves, and government rebates have made it easier for people to make the switch. 

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, home energy rebates for numerous eco-friendly appliances — including induction stoves — are now available or will be soon, depending on your state. The Department of Energy maintains a tracker so you can keep tabs on your state's progress toward launching its rebate programs. 

According to the IRA Savings Calculator, households are eligible for up to $840 in rebates for qualifying induction stoves, which is more than sufficient to buy a single portable countertop burner or even a four-burner model in some cases. 

However, if you want a four-zone induction stove with an oven, you'll have to spend a bit more — Forbes reports that a typical full oven unit costs around $2,400, including installation fees. Still, the IRA rebate would shave off over a third of that price. 

While the upfront investment can seem daunting, the rebates and monthly savings on your electric bills can help you earn that money back quickly. 

Induction stoves have other advantages, such as faster cooking times and improved safety (especially if you have young children), and they're easier to clean. Plus, you're avoiding the dangerous fumes released by gas stoves when you switch to a non-polluting induction cooktop, which means you're helping cool down the planet and your kitchen. What's not to love?  

If you don't want a full-fledged oven unit, you can still score a great deal on a portable induction burner from brands like Duxtop. You can grab an 1800-watt countertop burner from this brand at Walmart for just $83. 

Want to learn more about what IRA tax incentives and rebates you're eligible for? The electrification nonprofit Rewiring America has you covered. 

The company offers a free, handy tool to break down what upfront discounts are available to you for items such as induction stoves. All you have to do is enter your zip code and answer a few basic questions to start saving. 

"We love our portable induction cooktop … We bought [it] for less than $100 and use it every day. It boils water way faster, it's easy to clean and safer for kids to use. Definitely one of the best purchases I have made in the last few years," one of TCD's members said.

