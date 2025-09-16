Pennsylvania residents can now borrow high-tech kitchen appliances from their local libraries — here's why libraries are loaning them out

A library in Millvale, Pennsylvania, now has two portable induction stovetops for patrons to check out.

According to 90.5 WESA, the new offering is part of a statewide initiative by PennEnvironment, which has donated induction cooktops to other libraries.

What are induction stove tops?

Induction stove tops are electric-powered appliances that use electromagnetic fields to heat food.

They come in both complete ranges and as single plug-in burners, like the ones offered for checkout at the Millvale library.

What are the health benefits of induction stoves?

Induction stoves help homeowners avoid indoor air pollution from nitrogen dioxide and benzene, both of which are associated with gas stoves.

To prove this point, a reporter took readings for several gases with the help of two scientists, comparing her gas burner to a plug-in induction burner.

They found that these gases rose significantly when using the gas burner, spreading to different areas in the house. The induction burner had no effect on air quality.

Meanwhile, a Chicago physician is advocating for the elimination of gas stoves in new buildings, sharing a heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old girl who kept ending up in the emergency room due to asthma triggered by one in her home.

What are the other benefits of induction stoves?

Flora Cardoni, the Deputy Director of PennEnvironment, told 90.5 WESA that induction appliances can be up to three times as efficient as gas ones and 10% more efficient than other electric appliances.

She said this could lead to potential long-term energy savings for households that use them, as well as faster cooking times.

For instance, they boil water much faster than conventional stovetops, according to Consumer Reports.

"Induction cooktops and induction ranges generally outperform every other kind of cooktop in Consumer Reports' tests, delivering fast cooktop heat as well as superb simmering," the organization added.

Their energy efficiency also makes them a more Earth-friendly choice. Grid-provided energy still heavily relies on burning dirty fuels, so using less power means less associated pollution.

How to get your own induction stove

You can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

If you rent or can't afford a major kitchen renovation, those plug-in induction burners start at around $50. You'll get all the benefits of induction cooking at a fraction of the cost.

