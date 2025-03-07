Nation sets aside earthquake concerns to make huge shift in policy: 'An answer to the challenges'

Indonesia is taking a big step toward a cleaner energy future with plans to build nuclear power plants, Reuters reported.

The Southeast Asian nation wants to add about 4.3 gigawatts of nuclear capacity to its power mix, according to an announcement from President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

This marks a significant shift for a country where more than half its 90 GW power capacity comes from coal, with less than 15% from renewable sources. Indonesia has no nuclear facilities, making this an especially bold move in a region known for earthquake activity.

The nuclear plants will help Indonesia reduce its reliance on dirty fuels while meeting growing energy demands. Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the president's brother and adviser, shared that the country will also construct floating small modular reactors as part of this initiative. Previously, an official said operations might begin around 2036.

For everyday Indonesians, this could mean more reliable electricity with less air pollution from coal burning. The shift to nuclear power will help cut dangerous heat-trapping pollution, cooling down our overheating planet by reducing coal usage in the world's largest thermal coal exporting nation.

"This is all an answer to the challenges posed by climate change," Hashim said during his address at a sustainability forum.

The nuclear plan does face some pushback. Critics point out that while nuclear plants don't produce carbon dioxide during operation, they do generate toxic waste that requires careful management for generations.

Indonesia's move comes as many countries reconsider nuclear as part of their clean energy mix. The floating small modular reactors mentioned in the plan represent newer technology that can be deployed more flexibly than traditional large-scale plants.

However, Hashim didn't hold back criticism of international support efforts, mainly targeting the Group of 7's Just Energy Transition Partnership from 2022. The program promised Indonesia $20 billion to reduce pollution but has delivered minimal funds.

"JETP is a failed programme," Hashim said bluntly.He clarified that while Indonesia won't build new coal plants, existing ones won't all shut down by 2040, suggesting a gradual rather than abrupt transition to cleaner energy sources.

