Indiana lieutenant governor pushes chemtrail ban, says it threatens 'our food and our future'

"Maybe it isn't happening, maybe it is happening, I don't really care, but we should outlaw it nonetheless."

A clip featuring Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith is drawing renewed attention after he used his "Ask Micah Anything" video series to call for banning "chemtrails," the long-debunked conspiracy theory that falsely claims airplanes are secretly spraying harmful substances over the public.

As Audacy reported, the clip is circulating again in part because Beckwith framed the issue as a serious policy concern. He described it as "near and dear" to his heart and suggested it posed a threat to "our food and our future." In the same exchange, he also referenced cloud seeding, a real but limited weather-modification practice that is entirely separate from the disproven chemtrail claim.

In the video, Beckwith says, "We have these chemtrails, we have this problem with cloud-seeding," adding that he had discussed the topic with Gov. Mike Braun. He also brushed aside the idea that lawmakers should dismiss it as a conspiracy theory, saying, "Maybe it isn't happening, maybe it is happening, I don't really care, but we should outlaw it nonetheless."

Current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis agrees, as he signed a bill into law in 2025 that attempts to ban "weather modification" and "chemtrails" in the state.

But the underlying claim does not hold up. Scientists and federal agencies have repeatedly said that so-called chemtrails are not real. The white streaks often seen behind airplanes are typically contrails, or condensation trails, which form when hot aircraft exhaust meets very cold air at high altitudes and water vapor freezes into ice crystals.

Cloud seeding is something else entirely. It is a known and publicly discussed practice used in some places to try to increase rain or snowfall from existing clouds. Research on cloud seeding points to limited, situation-specific effects, not the sweeping atmospheric manipulation often alleged in conspiracy posts online.

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"I think we've learned that most conspiracy theories are only conspiracy theories for about six months until you find out it was true," Beckwith said, according to Audacy.

There are real questions people can ask about what aircraft put into the atmosphere. Airplanes generate climate-warming pollution, and some contrails can also contribute to atmospheric warming.

Those are legitimate environmental concerns, and they are already the subject of ongoing work involving cleaner fuels, more efficient routing, and other efforts. Wrapping those concerns into a debunked chemtrail narrative only pulls attention away from actual climate and air-quality policy.

It also blurs public understanding of real weather and water issues. Where cloud seeding programs exist, they are generally disclosed and regulated, and the materials involved are studied in very small amounts. That is a far cry from claims of secret, widespread contamination of communities or farmland.

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