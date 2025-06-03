Expert debunks dangerous conspiracy theory about weather control: 'It would require hundreds of thousands of people'

"There is so much energy in a hurricane."

Earth's weather is controlled by a complex interaction between the sun's energy and Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and landmasses. However, for decades, conspiracy theories about the government secretly controlling the weather have gained traction online, sparking fear and anxiety, eroding trust in institutions, and undermining scientific research.

TikToker Ashley (@modernday_eratosthenes) created a video debunking these inaccurate claims, supported by extensive scientific evidence.

She begins by posing the question "Does the government control the weather?" and explains that one of her family members believes it does. Ashley then offers a definition of weather, which is "the state of the atmosphere at any given time or place."

The atmosphere's chaotic and constantly changing conditions make it difficult to predict the weather even a week in advance. While forecasts five to seven days out are fairly reliable, with NOAA SciJinks reporting 80-90% accuracy rates, the changing climate is causing weather patterns to become more erratic.

A Stanford University study revealed that rising temperatures can make forecasts less accurate, potentially "pushing reliable 10-day forecasts out of reach." Researchers found that the predictability of temperature, wind, and rainfall forecasts decreases by about a day for every 3 degree Celsius (5.4 degree Fahrenheit) increase in temperature.

While several U.S. government agencies employ weather modification techniques, such as cloud seeding, to try to alter precipitation levels during droughts and mitigate extreme weather events, these processes are intended to counter the effects of climate change, not exacerbate them.

The leading cause of the shifting climate is the burning of fossil fuels, which trap heat in the atmosphere and contribute to an increase in natural disasters.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations have increased by over 40% since the Industrial Revolution. This potent gas is the primary driver of human-caused global warming, with other gases, such as methane and nitrous oxide, also playing a significant role.

As the shifting climate intensifies, it's understandable that people affected by natural disasters want someone or something to blame. Believing in conspiracy theories can provide a semblance of control and help individuals cope with the fear and uncertainty associated with these events.

However, believing misleading claims can have negative societal impacts and hinder preparedness for actual weather events.

Ashley noted that if the government really were running a secret weather control program, it would be incredibly difficult to keep under wraps.

"It would require hundreds of thousands of people with no stake in the game to keep that secret, like janitors or admin workers with no stock in the company that is supplying these ingredients," she explained.

Furthermore, the amount of things needed to stop a tornado, for example, is mind-boggling and the cost prohibitive. If you think about the sheer number of weather events that occur each day on Earth, it would be a herculean task for the government to control them.

Finally, as Ashley noted, the increase in natural disasters necessitates the government to spend more on relief funds, so if it were in charge of weather, it isn't doing a great job.

"Weather is unpredictable and it's too much to control. Any pilot or meteorologist could tell you that," one commenter said.

"When people imply the government can control hurricanes or something, I'm just like, there is SO much energy in a hurricane, there's no way we can cause that," another said.

