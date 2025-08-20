Investigation reveals shocking truth about government-approved recycling plants — here's what's happening

A shocking investigation has revealed that most of India's government-approved e-waste recycling plants may exist only on paper, exposing a billion-rupee (over $11 million) sham that wastes valuable resources and leaves consumers and the environment to pay the price.

What's happening?

An investigation by Newslaundry found that 31 out of 41 e-waste recycling plants inspected across four Indian states, over 75%, either don't exist, are permanently shut, or operate as bogus facilities. Despite this, these plants have reportedly been approved by national and state authorities and are eligible to earn lucrative government-backed recycling credits, known as extended producer responsibility certificates.

These credits are meant to track and incentivize responsible recycling. But according to the report, the system is being widely manipulated and greenwashed: Plants are faking recycling activity, submitting staged photos and documents to receive credits, which are then sold to electronics giants such as LG, Samsung, and Havells to help them meet legally mandated targets.

Many of these credits are reportedly sold at suspiciously low prices, far below government-approved rates, undermining legitimate recycling operations and enabling top brands to cut costs while appearing compliant.

Why is e-waste fraud concerning?

This reported scam represents more than a regulatory failure — it's a massive financial and resource loss. Valuable components such as lithium batteries, copper, and rare earth metals are being wasted instead of being recovered and reused. That's not just bad for business; it also fuels resource depletion, driving up production costs and increasing reliance on expensive raw material imports.

Improperly handled e-waste leaches toxic materials such as lead and mercury into the ground, contaminating soil and water supplies and putting nearby communities at risk. But unlike the highly visible damage of plastic pollution, the impact of e-waste is more easily hidden and easier to ignore.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about e-waste fraud?

India has updated its E-Waste Management Rules, requiring companies to meet higher recycling targets and pay recyclers fairer rates. But the system still relies heavily on self-reporting, leaving room for abuse. Major brands have even challenged new price minimums for recycling credits in court.

In the meantime, consumers can play a direct role by ensuring their old devices are responsibly recycled or, better yet, resold. You can even earn money from your old electronics while doing so.

Holding manufacturers accountable is vital, but until enforcement catches up, real change might have to start with how we dispose of our old phones, laptops, and TVs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.