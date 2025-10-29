Officials spark backlash after letting powerful oil company off hook: 'Inaccurate and misleading'

Authorities in Australia's Northern Territory are facing backlash over a decision they made — or perhaps failed to make — several years ago, ABC News reported.

By letting a company off the hook for allegedly breaching its Environment Management Plan, many are now questioning how the NT will hold powerful companies accountable in the future.

What's happening?

In 2022, the Northern Territory government decided not to prosecute Imperial Oil and Gas after the company was said to have breached its EMP while drilling a fracking well in the Beetaloo Basin. Imperial Oil is a subsidiary of Empire Energy, which is now Beetaloo Energy.

The well, known as Carpentaria-3H, was reportedly drilled without the required underground barrier separating the two aquifers beneath the site in violation of the company's EMP.

Documents released to the anti-fracking group Lock the Gate confirmed that instead of pursuing legal action, the Department of Lands, Planning and Environment sent a letter aimed at encouraging behavior change.

The company denies the allegation. Beetaloo Energy CEO Alex Underwood said, per ABC, that the report "contains numerous inaccurate and misleading statements."

Why is this concerning?

Experts fear that inaction regarding the alleged EMP breach establishes a low standard for the Northern Territory's environmental protection. This sets a dangerous precedent, casting doubt on the government's ability to handle large companies in the future.

Fracking wells extract oil or gas from underground rock formations. In this case, the company reportedly failed to build a barrier separating two aquifers, Anthony Lagoon and Gum Ridge, beneath the Beetaloo Basin site.

Experts warn that if those aquifers are connected, saline water, heavy metals, or drilling fluids could move between them, contaminating the region's freshwater supply.

These aquifers are vital sources of water for nearby communities and ecosystems. Any contamination could take decades to repair, if it can be repaired at all, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The threat is real. Imperial Oil and Gas revealed a spill of contaminated water at its Carpentaria-1 well site in January, ABC News reported.

What's being done about the issue?

According to NT's Lands, Planning and Environment Minister Josh Burgoyne, the department is working to ensure that any future incidents are properly managed and follow the right process.

Still, many advocates in NT want proof that the government can hold powerful companies accountable for their actions.

Similar debates are happening globally as countries work to protect people and the environment while managing resource development. In New Mexico, for example, a proposed bill would ban toxic forever chemicals in fracking.

Meanwhile, individuals can help by taking part in local efforts and voting for leaders who support eco-friendly policies.

