State secures multimillion-dollar funding for massive public land protections: 'This program supports jobs and local economies'

by Yei Ling Ma
Last month, the United States Department of the Interior announced $375 million of federal funding to support 36 recreation and restoration projects across Nevada and parts of California, the Nevada Current reported. These projects include efforts to save wildlife habitats, build recreation areas, restore Lake Tahoe, and stop wildfires

The Secretary of the Interior approved an additional $335,045 for the significant land acquisition of the Thomas Creek Canyon Ranch. This property is part of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. This land purchase will protect 19 acres of undeveloped national forest land, preserving the habitat of local wildlife species. 

The $375 million funding came from selling public lands in the Las Vegas Valley, as permitted by the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act of 1998. 

SNPLMA was created to sell public land in Clark County, Nevada, to acquire more environmentally important land elsewhere in the state. The majority of revenue from those land sales is devoted to state recreation and restoration programs. 

"This program supports jobs and local economies," Acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior Department Laura Daniel-Davis said, per the Current

Beyond the financial benefits, Nevada's recreation and restoration programs would restore natural environments, helping humans and wildlife may coexist. 

Similar conservation efforts are taking place across the country. Recently, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced $35.8 million for ecological restoration projects across Maryland. 

In another instance, the National Park Service secured $11.5 million to restore 4,000 acres of grasslands in 37 national parks. The project is partially funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, one of America's most significant climate and energy policies. It also provides homeowners with tax credits for green renovations of their homes. 

On a Reddit post in the r/Nevada subreddit, sharing the state's recent funding news, one user clarified: "A lot of the land earmarked for sale is low quality for wildlife habitat and recreation. Sometimes the money from the sale of that lower quality land is used to buy higher quality habitat or parcels that allow expansion or parks and conservation area." 

"Looks like some good projects are gonna get funded by this," another agreed.

