Officials take bold action after confiscating hundreds of thousands of banned items: 'Will not tolerate'

"Our enforcement actions will be more intensified, coordinated, and uncompromising."

Philippine authorities have made a bold statement against illegal vapes in the country.

According to the Manila Standard, the country's Bureau of Internal Revenue destroyed 448,494 vapes confiscated due to unpaid taxes. Owners of the merchandise collectively owed 1.34 billion Philippine pesos (over $22,500,000).

"The government does not and will not tolerate the sale of vape and vapor products without the full and proper payment of excise taxes, as evidenced by the excise tax stamps that must be affixed to every vape product sold," said Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza, in a statement.

"The absence of excise tax stamps tells us that these distributors and sellers undermined and evaded government oversight of these sin products, including our authority to monitor, regulate, and control their sale and distribution."

The use of illegal vapes in the country has been on the rise, posing a health threat to young people using uncertified products.

Vapes contain a range of heavy metals, which can cause chronic health issues when regularly inhaled. Besides the health implications of vape use are e-waste issues.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Vapes are often improperly disposed of, creating safety hazards for drivers as the items get lodged in car tires.

When they are thrown in the trash, lithium-ion batteries can catch fire, endangering waste management personnel. If a vape manages to make it to the dump without popping a tire or starting a fire, it can become a choking hazard for wildlife.

While Philippine authorities were keen to celebrate the win against the spread of illegal vapes, they also highlighted the ongoing nature of the battle.

"We will continue to seize, destroy, and permanently remove unstamped vape products from the market to ensure that no one profits by placing consumers at risk," said Mendoza.

"Our enforcement actions will be more intensified, coordinated, and uncompromising to protect public health, uphold the law, and safeguard legitimate government revenues."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.