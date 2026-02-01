  • Business Business

Officials take bold action after confiscating hundreds of thousands of banned items: 'Will not tolerate'

"Our enforcement actions will be more intensified, coordinated, and uncompromising."

by Simon Sage
Philippine authorities have made a bold statement against illegal vapes in the country.

Photo Credit: iStock

Philippine authorities have made a bold statement against illegal vapes in the country.

According to the Manila Standard, the country's Bureau of Internal Revenue destroyed 448,494 vapes confiscated due to unpaid taxes. Owners of the merchandise collectively owed 1.34 billion Philippine pesos (over $22,500,000).

"The government does not and will not tolerate the sale of vape and vapor products without the full and proper payment of excise taxes, as evidenced by the excise tax stamps that must be affixed to every vape product sold," said Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza, in a statement. 

"The absence of excise tax stamps tells us that these distributors and sellers undermined and evaded government oversight of these sin products, including our authority to monitor, regulate, and control their sale and distribution." 

The use of illegal vapes in the country has been on the rise, posing a health threat to young people using uncertified products.  

Vapes contain a range of heavy metals, which can cause chronic health issues when regularly inhaled. Besides the health implications of vape use are e-waste issues. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Vapes are often improperly disposed of, creating safety hazards for drivers as the items get lodged in car tires. 

When they are thrown in the trash, lithium-ion batteries can catch fire, endangering waste management personnel. If a vape manages to make it to the dump without popping a tire or starting a fire, it can become a choking hazard for wildlife

While Philippine authorities were keen to celebrate the win against the spread of illegal vapes, they also highlighted the ongoing nature of the battle. 

"We will continue to seize, destroy, and permanently remove unstamped vape products from the market to ensure that no one profits by placing consumers at risk," said Mendoza.

"Our enforcement actions will be more intensified, coordinated, and uncompromising to protect public health, uphold the law, and safeguard legitimate government revenues."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x