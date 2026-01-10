New study uncovers disturbing new trend in young people's behavior: 'A slap to our legacy'

A new report revealed young people in the Philippines are purchasing and using illegal vaping products at staggering rates.

What's happening?

Mindanao Times reported on a nationwide consumer study conducted by CARMA, which surveyed over 1,100 cigarette and vape users. The results showed 58% of people aged 19-24 in Southern Mindanao used vapes, with 61% using them daily.

Almost 60% admitted to buying illegal smoking products. The main driver of these purchasing habits is the cost, as illicit vaping products are often half the price of legal ones.

Councilor Rachel Zozobrado said the increase in illicit vaping products was "a slap to our legacy as the pioneer of strict anti-smoking governance."

Why are illegal vapes dangerous?

All vapes are dangerous, but illegal vaping products are especially concerning because it's unclear what ingredients they contain and they're unregulated by authorities. They often use toxic chemicals, such as etomidate, that are especially harmful to young, developing brains.

Research has found that using nicotine vapes can increase impulsivity, hyperactivity, substance abuse, physical altercations, and even attempted suicide among young people. These products also cause lung inflammation and other respiratory issues by exposing users to questionable chemicals.

Vapes are harmful to the environment, too. Disposable vapes contribute substantially to toxic e-waste and plastic pollution. They also contain lithium-ion batteries, which, when disposed of improperly, can pose fire hazards and contaminate soil and water.

Truth Initiative found that 49.1% of young vape users don't know how to dispose of vaping products properly, with 10% throwing them on the ground when they're done with them. This creates unsightly litter, fire risks, and toxic pollution that threatens public health.

What's being done about illegal vaping in the Philippines?

Officials are pushing for stronger enforcement when it comes to illegal smoking products. According to Mindanao Times, the Committee on Trade and Industry pushed for better enforcement and improved data sharing in an October hearing.

Leaders including Sen. Win Gatchalian called for higher conviction rates in cases involving the smuggling of illegal products. Former Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said better excise policies would discourage illicit trade. The Department of Trade and Industry recently banned open-pod vapes and refillable e-liquids, but that hasn't stopped illegal sales.

In the CARMA study, 70% of respondents said strong health warnings effectively deter them from buying illegal products. So, increasing awareness and education about the health impacts of vaping could help curb general use and the illegal trade, making for a healthier population and planet.

