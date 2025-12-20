Lawmakers move to close loophole on harmful cargo entering US: 'Pouring into our country'

Lawmakers have passed a bill that aims to prevent illegal tobacco products and vapes from entering the U.S. market.

In November, three lawmakers introduced the Ensuring the Necessary Destruction of Illicit Chinese Tobacco Act.

The bill is an effort to close a loophole requiring U.S. customs to store or release illicit imported tobacco products if a domestic address exists, rather than destroy them. This has been identified as an enforcement gap, particularly with the influx of illegal vapes.

In a press release, U.S. senator Martin Heinrich announced that the bill had passed the Senate and was signed into law. Heinrich applauded the bill's power to help reel in the flow of illegal products making their way to American consumers.

"For too long, illicit e-cigarettes produced in the People's Republic of China have been pouring into our country and threatening public health," said Heinrich, who introduced the bill alongside U.S. senator John Cornyn and U.S. representative Beth Van Duyne.

"That's why, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I worked hard to give the federal government clear authority to destroy these unauthorized e-cigarette products at the border, before they make it into our communities," added Heinrich.

The senator said that the move would protect public health and reduce the risk of illegal vaping products reaching children.

Illegal vape products can result in a number of significant health risks due to unknown and unregulated ingredients, high nicotine concentrations, and toxic substances such as heavy metals.

These potentially dangerous products are particularly harmful for underage users, affecting brain development and increasing the risk of addiction at an early age.

"We have seen too many illegal vapes slipping through the enforcement cracks, posing health and safety risks to Americans," Van Duyne said in a press release before the bill's signing.

Disposable vape products can also be a nightmare for the environment. Vapes can leak toxic chemicals into the soil and water, harming wildlife and ecosystems.

Not only can non-biodegradable plastic become a major contributor to long-term microplastic pollution, but improperly discarded lithium batteries inside vapes can also pose fire risks in landfills, recycling facilities, and even garbage trucks.

