Investigators issue stunning report after finding stores openly flouting laws: 'People are bringing it into their town'

All of the stores mentioned in the report have been reported to authorities.

Australia has seen an influx of new stores that sell illegal vapes and vaping supplies despite the implementation of stricter laws to restrict the flow of those products.

What's happening?

According to ABC News, new stores that sell illegal vape products have been appearing in Western Australia despite federal legislation prohibiting them. The shops are either selling them outright, in blatant defiance of the law, or under the counter illicitly.

The story details three different stores, in Northam and Geraldton, that are selling vape products illegally. The Northam store is located within a kilometer of a primary school and two high schools, and it is displaying and selling vapes under the counter.

Both stores in Geraldton are selling the products under the counter, with one using a text-to-order and code-name system.

"It's in such a remote area, you'd think kids wouldn't be getting a hold of vapes, but people are bringing it into their town," said Geraldton regional Aboriginal medical service coordinator Brent Walker.

Why is the illegal sale of vapes important?

Australia banned the general retail sale of all vape products in July 2024. In order to obtain one, you have to get it through a pharmacy.

However, the presence of the illicit stores shows that there is still a market for the harmful products, and opportunistic businesses will try to exploit loopholes and vulnerabilities in enforcement and regulation.

Vape bans are cropping up in more places around the world, such as in the U.K. and Thailand, in response to their health and environmental risks.

Their nicotine content makes them highly addictive, particularly to young people, and they can contain heavy metals and carcinogens.

On top of that, their plastic casings and lithium-ion batteries pose serious pollution and public safety risks, particularly when they're disposed of improperly.

What's being done about the illicit stores in Australia?

All of the stores mentioned in the report have been reported to authorities, who now have to act on the tip to shut them down.

But the fight against vapes isn't just about the ban; the Geraldton region is using education to help keep kids away from the harmful products. Their Tackling Indigenous Smoking team goes to schools to educate kids on the dangers of vaping.

The Western Australia police said enforcement of the ban was the responsibility of the Department of Health and the Therapeutic Goods Administration, and that the region had been a focus of enforcement in recent months. Some 222,000 vape products had been seized in Western Australia since the ban was implemented.

"The advertising or supply of vapes through social media is not permitted and serious penalties apply," a police spokesman said. "The state government is in the process of strengthening WA's vaping and tobacco laws."

