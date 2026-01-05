Developers spark backlash over plans for exclusive resort in remote region — here's what you need to know

There are still serious concerns about the long-term effects of this project.

The Rauðukambar mountains in Þjórsárdalur in South Iceland are the site of a controversial new luxury hotel construction project that is meant to increase tourism to the Blue Lagoon — but will also cause irreparable changes to the delicate and unique environment, Travel and Tour World reported.

The project, which is meant to make this remote attraction more accessible to tourists, includes a luxury hotel and a bathing pool in a legally protected conservation area. There will also be a visitors center, a parking facility, and about six miles of new road.

Although the developers have touted their efforts to integrate the construction with the landscape, sinking it into the local rock formations and hiding the walls with excavated dirt, conservationists and the public are less concerned with appearances and more concerned with the irreversible damage to the unique volcanic rock formations found at this site.

There has been a public outcry over the project. While it has been approved by the government, critics say that proper procedures were not followed. No full environmental impact assessment was performed, and the Environment Agency of Iceland has noted that the project will cause permanent changes to the landscape and the view from nearby Stöng.

Supporters of the project argue that any environmental trade-offs are worth it for the boost to tourism and revenue in Iceland. There is an ongoing public debate about the issue.

Unfortunately, this issue is a common one. Humanity's presence is continuously expanding, while untouched, wild areas of the planet are shrinking. This leads to problems such as increased wildlife encounters, which are dangerous for both people and animals, and the endangerment and extinction of some species, coupled with the invasive spread of others.

Meanwhile, there is economic damage as resources we rely on, such as fishing grounds, are destroyed — and of course, people who love the outdoors are losing opportunities to enjoy it without coming across trash, graffiti, and signs of human habitation.

For now, the government of Iceland has formed a task force to monitor the construction site and prevent damage due to increased traffic and tourism. However, there are still serious concerns about the long-term effects of this project.

