New report reveals simple method for widespread savings on energy bills: 'Significantly more cost-effective'

Across the globe, communities are tapping into the clean, renewable solar power that hangs right above our heads.

Research from SolarPower Europe found that hybrid solar installations can reduce the levelized cost of electricity by 10% compared to facilities that rely on solar alone. Hybrid solar combines solar energy with energy storage or wind energy.

The advantages of a hybrid system are numerous: For one, the energy storage or wind power can provide a continual stream of power even when sunlight is not available. They are also efficient and waste little energy. Finally, they are renewable sources of energy that can save money in the long run.

SolarPower Europe's report highlighted how the flexibility and reliability of a hybrid solar installation can lead to important cost savings.

Compared to the levelized cost of energy for coal in India and China, hybrid solar is "significantly more cost-effective in these markets," Balkan Green Energy News observed.

Transitioning to more solar energy sources alongside other renewables like wind, hydro, and geothermal will help move society away from the dangerous methane gas pollution of oil, coal, and natural gas. Methane is around 80 times more potent in planet-warming potential in its first 20 years in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Less pollution from dirty energy sources means healthier air for us to breathe and decreased warming of the planet. This is necessary to avoid the harshest side effects of rising global temperatures in the coming decades.

A 2024 report from The Conference Board found that solar costs $29 to $96 per megawatt-hour versus natural gas, which costs $39 to $101 per megawatt-hour. This means that, for many, solar could be a money-saver.

Meanwhile, an estimate from EnergySage found that a U.S. homeowner can save around $50,000 over the life of their solar power system.

The adoption and optimization of renewable energy sources like hybrid solar are important steps to transition to a cleaner, greener energy future.

As SolarPower Europe's report noted, "At the heart of this transformation lies the integration of renewable energy, which plays a crucial role in decarbonizing industrial sectors by providing clean, cost-effective and reliable electricity."

