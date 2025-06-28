New research predicts hurricane winds could make things worse for US in coming years: 'Providing valuable insights'

More severe weather events like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires are causing widespread damage around the globe. New research predicts that hurricane winds could make things even worse for the United States in the coming years.

What are hurricane winds?

Every hurricane is categorized by intensity, which can change multiple times throughout the lifespan of the storm. This is determined by how strong its winds are and how much damage it could inflict.

A new study from the University of Illinois about hurricanes has projected that homeowners in the southeastern U.S. could see hurricane wind damage up to 76% higher by 2060 and 102% higher by 2100, according to a press release about the study.

The researchers used machine learning to simulate wind damage in coastal states in the southeast.

"They represent a critical region for understanding how climate change may alter hurricane risk, especially given their large coastal exposure and growing population centers," said Eun Jeong Cha, a civil engineer from the University of Illinois and author of the study.

Why do hurricane winds matter now?

Dirty fuels are polluting the atmosphere and are the main reason why the climate is warming up, impacting weather patterns across the planet. It's leading to more severe and/or frequent natural disasters, and we need to know how best to prepare for them.

Communities in dry climates are now more at risk for wildfires, for example, and many coastal areas are facing increasingly intense hurricanes. When these storms hit hard and happen back to back, people don't have a chance to recover.

"Our findings contribute significantly to our understanding of climate change impacts on hurricane risks, providing valuable insights for policymakers, urban planners, and the insurance industry," Cha said.

Hurricane winds are already responsible for more than 40% of storm-related losses in the residential sector, per the release. And in Cha's worst-case scenario estimate, she found that the average global surface temperature could be two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) higher by 2065 and 3.7 degrees Celsius (6.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher by 2100.

These projections make it even more imperative to combat rising global temperatures, and strong policies to protect our environment could help prevent more significant economic losses.

It's a complex issue that doesn't have just one solution, and it will require major monetary investments and commitments from elected officials, nations, and corporations to make effective change. However, not addressing the issue would be far costlier in the long run.

Individuals can support a healthier, more balanced planet in a variety of ways, from adopting more energy-efficient, cost-effective appliances to taking public transportation when possible.

None