Researchers issue dire warning of potential impacts of future hurricanes: 'Wind-related losses'

The Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway this year, and newly published research is predicting that hurricane-related wind damage could surge dramatically in the coming decades across the southeastern U.S., putting millions of homes and families at risk.

What's happening?

Published in Society for Risk Analysis, the study predicted that the risk of potential loss from hurricane winds could increase by up to 76% as soon as 2060 for several states in the Southeast, as summarized by the Louisiana Illuminator. The research team used advanced computer modeling to predict how stronger storms will impact typical wood-frame homes with concrete foundations.

"These states experience the highest hurricane activity and associated wind-related losses in the U.S.," co-author Eun Jeong Cha said, per the Illuminator. "They represent a critical region for understanding how climate change may alter hurricane risk."

Why is hurricane wind damage important?

Over 40% of residential storm-related losses from hurricanes can be attributed to heavy winds, costing the U.S. economy an expected $14 billion annually, according to a 2019 Congressional Budget Office report, per the Illuminator.

These storms threaten families by destroying homes, disrupting communities, and driving up insurance costs. Entire neighborhoods can lose power for weeks, businesses shut down, and emergency services can become overwhelmed. Some areas that historically experienced less severe weather may face the biggest increases in risk as storm patterns shift.

Although extreme weather events have always existed, broad scientific consensus indicates that overheating of the planet caused by humans gives even more power to extreme weather events, making them more dangerous to our communities.

What's being done about hurricane wind damage?

Cha said studies like theirs can help experts understand how to build more resiliency into communities, "providing valuable insights for policymakers, urban planners, and the insurance industry," per the Illuminator.

People can also take action to protect their homes and families. Installing solar panels in conjunction with a battery system can make your home more resilient and help you prepare for extreme weather events with extended grid outages — and bring your energy costs down in the process. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from trusted local installers and save up to about $10,000 on solar installations.

Buying and installing solar panels isn't for everyone, but leasing solar panels can be a good alternative for those looking to avoid high and fluctuating energy prices while also helping the planet.

Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program offers plans for leasing with no down payment and lets users lock in low energy rates, making clean energy accessible to more families.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.