Expert issues alarming warning as hurricane season descends on US: 'Unprecedented disarray'

June 1 marked the official start of hurricane season in the United States — but experts and lawmakers are concerned that the two agencies primarily responsible for preventing and ameliorating the impact of extreme weather events are dangerously unprepared.

What's happening?

On May 28, Yale Climate Connections published a frank yet alarming warning as hurricane season descended upon the Atlantic basin.

It concerned two agencies — the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the ​​National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — each of which plays a mission-critical role in hurricane preparedness and disaster response at the federal level, the former dispatching aid to areas hard hit by hurricanes and other forms of severe weather.

According to Yale Climate Connections, FEMA and NOAA are currently in "unprecedented disarray" due to massive and abrupt staffing cuts at both agencies. Related cuts have already wrought havoc in tornado-prone Kentucky, where staff reductions left a National Weather Service (NWS) station unmanned before a deadly weather event.

The outlet used Houston, Texas, as one example of a weather disaster waiting to happen in a region vulnerable to volatile hurricane activity. Citing a list of NWS vacancies in the area, Yale Climate Connections estimated that the office remains understaffed by 44%.

Meteorologist Alan Gerard was quoted as saying that "there is clearly nothing 'strategic' about leaving this NWS office in particular without any permanent managerial staff as we approach hurricane season."

Why are cuts to NOAA and FEMA ahead of hurricane season so concerning?

On May 22, NOAA predicted an "above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin" for the 2025 season, citing warmer-than-average waters.

Yale Climate Connections noted that even if tools and data are sufficient, "it is questionable whether local National Weather Service offices will have the staff to comply" with standard extreme weather protocols.

Hurricanes are unquestionably becoming more violent and deadly as a result of rising temperatures worldwide.

The agencies' ability to protect people and property hinges in part on acting quickly, and extreme weather posed an immense challenge even when the agencies were properly staffed.

What can be done about it?

On May 15, CNN quoted FEMA's acting director, David Richardson, on the coming hurricane season.

"As FEMA transforms to a smaller footprint, the intent for this hurricane season is not well understood. Thus, FEMA is not ready," Richardson reportedly said.

With FEMA and NOAA worryingly understaffed, residents in hurricane-prone areas can closely follow meteorologists and other weather experts on social media to broaden their awareness of storm threats.

Individual actions can go a long way when preparing for an active hurricane season. Packing a "go bag" can provide peace of mind, and avoiding flood waters is one way to stay safe.

