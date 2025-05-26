Traveler shares shocking photo of bizarre sighting in crowd: 'Lost for words'

Advertising is on the move — literally — as human billboards spotted in Singapore caused concern over the growing footprint of consumerism.

A Reddit post is igniting new criticism over the ever-growing reach of consumer advertising. In a photo posted to r/LateStageCapitalism, an individual is seen walking through a crowd with a large digital screen strapped to their back, promoting a concert and $5 show bags.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just seen this in Singapore; Human billboards! Lost for words," the original poster wrote.

"Selling your soul to capitalism," said one commenter. "... Humiliating!"

This form of immersive advertising is just the latest example of how corporations are pushing product visibility to new extremes, and it's not just an eyesore. The barrage of "buy now" messaging encourages impulse buying, fuels overproduction, and worsens environmental health.

From fast fashion to single-use decor, the overconsumption spurred by aggressive advertising ends up filling landfills and driving up harmful carbon pollution linked to manufacturing and transport.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Globally, consumer goods contribute to nearly 60% of harmful gas pollution, according to a 2020 report from the United Nations Environmental Programme.

These new techniques have people questioning how far marketing would go just to grab a few extra seconds of consumer attention. As more people recognize the environmental cost of hyper-commercialism, calls are growing for meaningful alternatives.

Solutions like thrifting or participating in "buy nothing" groups offer ways to opt out of the cycle of wasteful consumption. Apps like Good On You help consumers make informed choices about where they shop and what kind of production they're supporting.

People can also be creative in using the goods they already have by upcycling or choosing to donate them. This leads to less purchasing and can even have direct impacts on your wallet, especially during a time when the economy is unpredictable.

It's not about perfection, but even small acts of conscious consumption can chip away at the systems driving the excess.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.