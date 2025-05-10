Judge makes historic decision to uphold controversial advertising ban in first-of-its-kind case: 'Marks a milestone'

A court in the Netherlands has upheld a ruling from The Hague banning the advertisements of dirty fuels in the city.

In September 2024, The Hague became the world's first city to implement a ban on advertising for the products and services of dirty fuels, as detailed further by DeSmog. This included ads featuring airline or cruise ship tickets, gas contracts, or cars with gas-powered or hybrid fuel engines in public spaces.

Although the ban was enacted in January 2025, companies were not eligible to face fines until May 2025. The General Dutch Association of Travel Agencies in Leusden filed a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn the ruling. However, a Dutch judge ruled in favor of upholding the original ban.

"After all, the general health interests of citizens are only counterbalanced by the commercial interests of the advertisers," stated the ruling. "It should therefore come as no surprise that this weighing of interests has turned out to be to the disadvantage of the advertisers."

"It is not up to the Municipality to refrain from taking measures to promote the health of its residents in order to strengthen the future (financial) position of the travel providers."

According to an International Energy Agency report, global energy-related carbon pollution increased by nearly 1% in 2024. At the same time, carbon pollution from fuel combustion also rose by 1% in 2024. As a whole, we saw all-time high atmospheric carbon gas concentrations of 422.5 parts per million in 2024.

Carbon pollution remains one of the primary causes of the rise of impactful environmental consequences, including sea level rise, extreme weather events, and changes to ecosystems. Carbon pollution has also led to the continued rise of the global temperature.

Robert Barker, deputy mayor of The Hague, applauded the court's ruling. "This court ruling marks a milestone," Barker told Euro News. "It shows that municipalities are not powerless, but do in fact have tools to tackle the climate crisis."

