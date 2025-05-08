Forever 21 files for bankruptcy again as fast fashion hits new breaking point: 'Nothing has stopped it'

It may be gone for good.

Forever 21, the signature clothing store of millennials' youth, filed for bankruptcy for the second time in the past decade. The chain was best known for being the go-to place in the mall to buy knockoffs of high-end trends for $20 or less, and it may be gone for good.

What's happening?

Fast fashion retailer Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy again, meaning its physical stores had closing sales. While it may seem like a sign of the times, the fall is far from the end of fast fashion.

Amy Odell wrote in a guest essay for the New York Times, "Despite the havoc fast fashion has brought to the planet, particularly the Global South, nothing has stopped it, or probably will."

Odell argues that Forever 21 only "died" because it couldn't keep up with even faster competitors like Shein and Temu. While these brands produce products even quicker, other fast fashion retailers, like H&M and Zara, launched greener clothing lines. Forever 21 did neither.

Why isn't Forever 21's closure all good news?

While the closing of fast fashion players is often a good thing, another trend is taking its place: ultra-fast fashion. As prices for everyday goods continue to rise, many people have less money for clothes, making brands like Shein more appealing.

As Odell explained, "It's not that people don't want to be ethical consumers. It's just that sustainability in fashion is not something most people can afford if they still want to dress in the latest style."

Ultra-fast fashion models, which often make clothing of even poorer quality, produce even more waste from textiles and energy consumption than brands like Forever 21.

What's being done to curb fast fashion?

According to Odell, Earth-friendly fashion is currently an "aspirational attribute, something worth paying extra for." Luxury brands produce fewer products and market them as long-term investments. On the other hand, clothing brands like Reformation offer more affordable options.

However, until there are regulations on fast fashion, individuals are left to make their own decisions about what to buy. Luckily, as awareness of the environmental consequences of fast fashion increases, people are finding simple, money-saving solutions that also help save the environment.

Ready to break up with fast fashion for good? Thrifting and buying better-quality clothes less often require little investment, but they play a major role in reducing textile waste. You can even start making money (and helping the planet) by trading in or reselling your old clothes when you clean out your closet.

