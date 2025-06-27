Dumpster diver stunned after finding huge variety of items in trash behind store: 'I hit the jackpot'

"I honestly don't understand why stores just throw these out."

TikToker Meldidumpsterdive (@meldidumpsterdive) showed her 2.9 million followers how to hit the jackpot without going to a casino.

Her viral video from a recent dumpster dive showcased enough post-holiday gifts for both her and another diving friend.

It's easy to see why Meldidumpsterdive said, "I hit the jackpot," as her video panned around the crowded store dumpster.

Many stores often get rid of their post-holiday overflow, which appears to be the case here. Pillows, colorful slogan bags, Mother's Day cups, body creams, candles, frames, decorations, and cards were abundant.

"The same thing happened on Christmas Day," she said in the video.

She admitted seeing so much trashed good stuff was "so sad."

However, one commenter noticed the immediate usefulness of one item. "They provided enough bags for packaging [your] items," they joked.

When she said, "I'm not letting any of this go to the trash," she wasn't kidding. With the help of fellow dumpster diver and TikToker Gabi Guedes (@itsgabiguedes), the two cleared everything out.

Dumpster diving can help you get under budget for anything from clothing to food and even the occasional Cartier necklace. One diver only spends $100 on groceries annually, per Upworthy. Plus, post-holiday scoping may mean no need to buy decorations or gifts for a long time.

Saving usable items from landfills provides a breath of fresher and cooler air for everyone. After all, solid waste breaks down into polluting gases like methane — which is 28 times more potent as a warming gas than carbon dioxide — and nitrous oxide — which is 310 times more potent, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The popular video had over 1,000 comments and 85,000 likes from those amazed at the find.

"I honestly don't understand why stores just throw these out…. Seriously, " said one commenter.

Another remarked, "Companies should be fined for dumping this much product! They should be giving it away."

Luckily, Meldidumpsterdive commented that she donates her dumpster jackpots to others.

However, someone else noticed the lack of protection and advised: "You should wear gloves, you can hurt [yourself] with rats or broken pieces."

Any bin can have vermin, dirt, and broken items that can cause injury. So protect your dive with safety glasses or goggles, heavy-duty gloves, sturdy clothing with long sleeves, closed-toe shoes like boots, a grabber tool, and a flashlight. A ladder or crate to step on makes it easier to climb in and out.

