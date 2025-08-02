Chemical giant hit with class-action settlement over decades of alleged toxic pollution: 'Highly damaging effects'

"We are gratified to have reached what we believe will be the final resolution of this case."

A nearly decade-long water contamination case in upstate New York involving chemical company DuPont and other large brands has ended in a $27 million settlement, avoiding a federal court trial, according to the Associated Press.

What's happening?

At issue is water contamination in Hoosick Falls, resulting in a class-action lawsuit filed in 2016. Four companies — DuPont, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Honeywell International, and 3M — were part of the original case, with the latter three companies settling for $65 million in 2021, the AP reported.

The village's residents said that the Saint-Gobain/Honeywell Teflon fabric coating plant contaminated drinking water with perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA. DuPont and 3M made Teflon materials or chemicals used at the facility, the report continued.

A Times Union story added that current and former residents who were exposed will each receive a portion of the settlement, as well as funding for ongoing care. "Many" of them had elevated pollutants in their blood, as the contamination allegedly happened for decades. More than 2,500 claims were submitted, per the report.

"We are gratified to have reached what we believe will be the final resolution of this case that will provide significant added benefit to the residents of Hoosick Falls and the Town of Hoosick," attorney Stephen Schwarz of Rochester's Faraci Lange law firm told the AP.

Why is the settlement important?

PFOA is part of a group of thousands of substances, used in many common products, that are called forever chemicals because they can linger in the environment indefinitely. The American Cancer Society said researchers are studying the chemicals for cancer risks. PFOA and some others are no longer produced stateside because of health concerns, such as kidney and testicular cancer, the nonprofit and AP reported.

The case also highlighted reports that officials at DuPont were aware of the health risks associated with chemicals decades ago but failed to act. The evidence includes a 1999 primate study that showed "highly damaging effects stemming from PFOA," per the Times Union.

For its part, DuPont argued that its actions were not "wanton" or "reckless" and that it was unaware that its products would be used at the facilities in a way that would harm the community. The company also challenged assertions that pollution came from its products and not from substances from another supplier, among other arguments negating responsibility for contamination from plants it doesn't operate, the story continued.

A judge must approve the settlement, per the reports.

What's being done to help?

Regulations that prohibit harmful chemicals from being used in products and foods are purging the menaces. The American Cancer Society's fact sheet said that PFOA is no longer made in the U.S., for example. The government has also been cracking down on food dyes that have been linked to health risks.

For their part, DuPont, 3M, and other companies have faced lawsuits in California for continuing to produce harmful substances despite allegedly knowing they are a health risk.

Consumers can stay informed about how big companies that make everyday products are operating, ensuring that they follow through on sustainable goals and pledges to work more cleanly. By supporting eco-friendly brands, you can encourage the shift to healthier goods. What's more, you can even invest in cleaner companies, making your portfolio align with your values.

