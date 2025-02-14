Multiple major automakers just reported their electric vehicle sales for January — here's who surprisingly topped the list

"That means those vehicles are starting to move/sell well."

A surprise player in the electric vehicle market topped January's leaderboard for sales in the United States.

According to Electrek, the Honda Prologue led the pack with 3,744 cars sold, continuing its unexpected upward trend. It was released in March 2024 and became the seventh-highest-selling EV in the country last year at just over 33,000.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E finished second behind the Prologue last month, posting its best-ever January with 3,529 units sold — a 173% spike from January 2024.

That surge propelled the automaker to a January record of 5,666 total EVs sold and made up for the decrease in sales of both the F-150 Lightning and the E-Transit van. Despite the former's 15% drop from December into January, the electric truck still finished fourth overall, with 1,907 models sold.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 slotted in at third, increasing its sales by 54% for a total of 2,250 models sold. Its Ioniq 6 also recorded an increase in sales but finished eighth at 871 units sold.

Meanwhile, Kia sold 1,542 EV6s and 1,232 EV9s in January, finishing fifth and sixth in the nation, respectively. The Subaru Solterra was close behind at seventh, with 1,052 models sold.

Though the list is not exhaustive — neither Tesla nor GM announces its monthly sales — Honda, Hyundai, Ford, and Kia all reported higher EV sales to start 2025 following a strong end to 2024.

Electrek wrote that U.S. consumers bought nearly 133,000 EVs last December, accounting for a record-breaking 8.8% of all new cars sold. It also cited data from Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book, which relayed that this flourish capped off a year-over-year improvement of 7.3% for the industry, with 1.3 million EVs purchased in 2024.

The Trump administration's plan to reverse EV tax credits as part of the Inflation Reduction Act has likely fueled demand from those looking to take advantage of the benefits while they're still around.

While savings from the federal government may soon cease to exist, the price of EVs is still becoming more reasonable as manufacturers continue to develop cost-efficient batteries.

It's yet another reason for prospective buyers to transition from an internal combustion engine car to an EV, as the latter requires less maintenance and doesn't produce any tailpipe emissions that contribute to the planet's overheating.

"I am starting to see a lot of Equinox EV and Lyriq as well as Prologue around SF Bay Area. That means those vehicles are starting to move/sell well," one Electrek reader commented.

