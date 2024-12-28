Hyundai and Amazon team up to revolutionize the way people buy new cars: 'We're bringing the simplicity and ease customers expect'

Are you at a loss for what to add to your Amazon cart in 2025? Hyundai, one of the top-selling electric vehicle makers, and Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, have joined forces to make getting an EV as easy as a new outfit, as detailed by Electrek.

Going to a car dealership isn't always a pleasant experience for many people. As CNBC reported, many car buyers strongly "dislike the long process of sitting in the dealership's finance and insurance office, filling out paperwork and negotiating the terms of the deal."

Thanks to the groundbreaking business partnership, as of December 2024, drivers can now use the Amazon Auto program to search a nearby dealership's EV fleet and handle financing without pulling out of their driveway.

As Fan Jin, global head of Amazon Autos, said in a release, "We're bringing the simplicity and ease customers expect from Amazon to car shopping … while offering dealers a new channel to connect with a broad audience."

That's why you can order one directly through Amazon.com in 48 cities. The company plans to add more car manufacturers and brands in 2025.

As more Americans have bought EVs — hitting a record in 2023 with almost 1.2 million sales, according to Kelly Blue Book data — there is still a ways to go to make them more standard, especially among specific demographics. Gallup reports that 61% of lower-income Americans express no plans to buy an EV, and older drivers also show much less interest in making this change.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

With Amazon being such a big part of the American e-commerce landscape, this collaboration may bridge the gap with hesitant EV buyers, but only time will tell. However, the price point may be a hindrance, as one reader commented on the Electrek article, "Ioniq 6 is more than $7k higher on Amazon!" However, some federal initiatives can offset those costs.

If you're ready to make your next car an EV, review the available Inflation Reduction Act rebates for making environmentally friendly upgrades. Save money on fuel — up to $2,200 annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy — reduce your noise pollution output, and stop adding to those pesky gases that contribute to the planet's overheating.

Some people worry about the lithium battery production process in EV manufacturing, which involves mining 30 million tons of minerals annually. However, this is still a far cry from the 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources pulled from the earth during the same time frame, and despite the impact of battery production, EVs still benefit the environment significantly.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Listing our inventory on Amazon is a game-changer for how we connect with car buyers," said Steven Suh, general sales manager of South Bay Hyundai. "We can now reach a large local audience with the convenient and transparent experience customers expect when shopping with Amazon. … This experience really positions dealers for success in the modernizing economy."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.