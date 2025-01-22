This next-gen all-electric Subaru just got a massive price cut — here's how much buyers will save

If there's ever been a perfect time to purchase an EV, it is now.

Consumers are seeing a price drop of up to $7,000 on the 2025 Subaru Solterra compared to the 2024 model, the Japanese automaker announced.

The base model of the electric vehicle, the Solterra Premium, will now sell for under $39,000, while the Touring trim has been reduced by $7,000 to $44,995. According to Car and Driver, the range for each trim remains unchanged, with drivers able to travel between 222 and 227 miles on each charge.

Research has shown that electric cars are getting cheaper. Market research firm Gartner predicts that prices will drop significantly by 2027 due to several factors, including reduced production costs, increased competition, and decreased prices to meet sales targets. The latter is already happening with the Subaru Solterra.

Top Gear predicts that EVs and internal combustion engine cars will have more price parity just beyond the middle of the decade. Tesla has already slashed prices for some of its most popular cars.

This is good news considering the negative environmental impacts of internal combustion engines. Contrastingly, electric vehicles don't release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere when they're on the road, improving air quality and creating healthier streets for all.

Over a year, just one EV can "save an average of 1.5 million grams of CO2," according to EDF Energy. That is the equivalent of four return flights from London to Barcelona.

The price drop can also be combined with Inflation Reduction Act incentives. Consumers can get a tax credit of up to $7,500 for a new EV. Used EVs qualify for a tax credit of up to $4,000.

To see a closer estimation of the money that you can save through the IRA, use Rewiring America's incentive calculator. You may want to hurry, as President Donald Trump has suggested he wants to dismantle the IRA, although doing so would require an act of Congress.

In addition to the 2025 EVs, Subaru is offering 2024 models at "close-out prices," with leases starting at $279 per month, making more cars affordable to consumers.

If there's ever been a perfect time to purchase an EV, it is now.

