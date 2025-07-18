Residents in one US state struggle with insurance prices almost 200% higher than rest of US — here's why

The analysis took into account pricing data from more than 100 insurance companies.

News coverage of America's homeowners insurance crisis often focuses on high-risk coastal states such as California and Florida.

However, a NerdWallet analysis found that Oklahoma actually has the highest average homeowners insurance cost in the United States.

What's happening?

As Oklahoma Voice reported, Oklahomans are paying 194% more than other Americans for their homeowners insurance. The analysis determined that the average cost in the Sooner State is $6,210.

It took into account pricing data from more than 100 insurance companies. For comparison purposes, it examined quotes for a hypothetical 40-year-old with good credit who wanted a $1,000 deductible and $300,000 in liability and dwelling coverage.

One of the most expensive places to have homeowners insurance is Enid. Interestingly, Enid is categorized as a low-risk city for extreme weather. Yet despite this designation, it's more expensive to insure your home there than in many hurricane- and wildfire-prone areas along the East and West Coasts.

Why are high homeowners insurance rates significant?

One possible explanation for Oklahoma's high rates is that regulators are more lenient with rate increases, so insurance companies can charge what they want with little consequence.

The New York Times revealed that Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready has never prevented an insurance company from raising rates, which is within his power. Research has shown that insurance companies may raise rates in less regulated states to compensate for not being able to raise them in more regulated states.

When homeowners insurance is unaffordable, people are unable to get financial help rebuilding their lives after natural disasters strike. This is concerning because extreme storms are becoming more frequent and severe because of human activities, namely the burning of dirty energy sources, that create planet-overheating pollution.

Therefore, the need for homeowners insurance is greater than ever before despite insurers' tendencies to drop coverage for homes in high-risk areas.

What's being done to make homeowners insurance affordable?

Some states are developing sustainable insurance strategies to expand homeowners' options and reduce costs. Predictive catastrophe modeling can help insurance companies lower natural disaster risks and stabilize the market.

Oklahoma Voice suggested voting pro-insurance industry commissioners out of office in elections to achieve more reasonable premiums.

Wherever you live, voting for candidates who take climate action is an effective way to make your voice heard and promote sustainable policies that benefit people and the planet. Educate yourself on critical climate issues, such as the homeowners insurance crisis, so that you can approach your elected representatives with an informed perspective.

If you live in a storm-prone area, you can take steps to disaster-proof your house to boost your resilience as well as lower your homeowners insurance costs and need to make claims.

