Homeowners left to fend for themselves after insurance company's shocking move: 'After you make a claim, you're doomed'

"You can try to find a different insurance company, but they're going to do the same thing."

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: iStock

As hurricane season in Florida gets progressively worse, the home insurance crisis in the state also intensifies.

What's happening?

According to the Flagler College Gargoyle, Florida resident Leah Melanie Nelms received a cancellation notice for her home insurance out of the blue despite being with the company for years. After receiving the notice, an inspector came to her home to determine whether it was insurable.

The result of the inspection? The inspector informed Nelms that she needed to replace her roof to continue obtaining insurance, a requirement that ultimately cost her $19,000.

Nelms told the Gargoyle, "[Our roofing guy] came and said, 'to be honest with you, your roof is fine, but I understand that insurance companies are going to have you replace it if it's more than 20 years old. You can try to find a different insurance company, but they're going to do the same thing."

Nelms' story isn't uncommon in Florida, where home insurance rates have increased 72% over the past five years, according to a ValuePenguin analysis spotlighted in the Gargoyle article. Due to an increasing number of extreme weather events, insurance costs have not only skyrocketed, but many people are finding that their homes are now considered uninsurable.

"If you live within 3 miles of the water, they wouldn't insure you anymore … after you make a claim, you're doomed," resident Peggy Rickly explained to Gargoyle.

In some cases, insurance companies have left the state entirely, leaving their customers to fend for themselves. Overall, between 15% and 20% of Floridians are now uninsured.

Why is the home insurance crisis concerning?

As dirty energy sources continue to be burned, releasing gases into the atmosphere that contribute to rising global temperatures, extreme weather events will continue to be exacerbated and damage our communities.

This will lead insurance companies in hurricane- and flood-prone areas to continue raising premiums, calling for stricter home inspections, or ditching these areas altogether. More and more homeowners will be forced to pay out-of-pocket for costs that insurance used to cover, making home ownership more expensive than ever.

Not only does this make home ownership a less feasible option for many, but the economic effects of homes sitting empty in communities could cause strain on residents. 

What's being done about Florida home insurance?

According to the Palm Beach Post, Florida passed legislation a few years ago designed to entice new insurers to the area.

As of 2025, small positive developments are being observed, with rate increases slowing and 11 new insurers entering the market.

However, Nelms' story is not an isolated case, and continued extreme weather events in the state could add to the number of people facing eye-watering insurance expenses.

