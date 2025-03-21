Homeowners brace for the worst after receiving callous letter from insurance company: 'Don't just call me and say we're done with you'

While wildfires have affected many people's lives in California, it's not the only state where homeowners have been doing everything in their power to keep their houses safe.

What's happening?

Jen and Steve Hoogendoorn became concerned about their Colorado home's future after losing their insurance.

According to CBS News Colorado, Farmers Insurance stated in a letter that the Hoogendoorns' house no longer met the eligibility requirements for their insurance policy.

Jen and Steve, however, have made efforts before to ensure that their house stayed insured.

In addition to installing a steel roof, beams, and columns, the house has a concrete deck and is surrounded by concrete.

They have also cut down a majority of trees in the immediate area. "The area around the home is mitigated [against fire] out to 100 feet. And then we've slowly worked through the forest," Jen told CBS News Colorado. "We're probably out at least 300 feet in varying amounts."

The Hoogendoorns are doing what they can to create a clear evacuation route with their neighbors. In the meantime, Farmers Insurance did not respond to CBS News Colorado's inquiry.

"I mean it is a business and I understand it but, give me an option," said Steve. "Don't just call me and say we're done with you."

Why are these reevaluations important?

By disqualifying homeowners who previously met all requirements for insurance policies, companies are making it even more difficult for homeowners to protect their livelihoods.

"Not only are we a high catastrophe state but those catastrophes are escalating, with both wildfire and hail," said Carole Walker, the executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.

Even if someone doesn't have a policy like the Hoogendoorns did, no one should have to worry about being unable to rebuild their lives after a climate disaster because of financial inaccessibility.

Resources for the Future reported that both increased fuel and ignition make it easier for wildfires to grow out of control. Fuel includes any kind of dry forest, while ignition ranges from lightning strikes to campfires to sparks from power lines or vehicles.

What's being done about insurance policy reevaluations?

The Colorado House just passed a bill that will reduce property insurance policy rates. It also requires insurance companies to provide more transparency about their wildfire mitigation risk models.

After being notified about their wildfire risk score, policy holders will also be able to appeal if they believe it is inaccurate. This legislation is a huge step forward in making sure that other homeowners don't suffer the same fate as the Hoogendoorns.

One of the bill's co-sponsors, Democratic state representative Brianna Titone, said, "Wildfires pose a huge threat to the health and safety of Colorado communities. The legislation I'm sponsoring … ensures that property owners understand what actions they can take to protect their property in ways that also reduce their insurance costs, saving Coloradans money on property insurance and creating more fire-resilient communities."

