  • Business Business

Disastrous wildfires cause homeowners to consider surprising building techniques: 'Learn from our mistakes'

"This is like a pivotal point of our community."

by Mandy Carr
"This is like a pivotal point of our community."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Recent wildfires leveled the home of California resident Marialyce Pedersen — except for an outdoor kitchen and bench, both made with cob. 

This isn't an isolated event, and some in the community have become increasingly curious about building homes made of natural materials. 

Per Global Green, cob is a "mixture of clay, coarse sand, fine sand, silt, and water" as well as a fibrous material, like dung, to hold everything together.

According to Reuters, "herbalist Marysia Miernowska, 41, started a petition that has received nearly 2,000 signatures calling for adoption of natural building techniques by government officials."

Adobe is another natural building material that people are championing. It has often been used in the Southwest of the United States.

According to two construction experts in Architectural Digest, adobe is a construction technique that uses adobe blocks or bricks. It's similar to cob and its base is raw earth, a combination of materials such as sand, silt, and clay together with a binder like straw.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Adobe homes aren't new. Structures dating back 5,100 to 5,500 years have been found in the Peruvian Andes.

When wildfires destroy homes, they can also release health-affecting toxins into the environment, which is another thing Miernowska and the people signing the petition want to change. 

Forty people, including Pedersen, attended a workshop in Los Angeles to discuss how to proceed with natural building techniques. While Los Angeles County has historically been cautious about natural building, it may be more open after the devastating fires. 

Do you think we still have a lot to learn from ancient cultures?

Definitely 👍

Only on certain topics 👆

I'm not sure 🤷

No — not really 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another benefit of building an adobe home is that it can save you money on your electric bill. An adobe home in Spain stays between 72 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer, even when temperatures reach 105 degrees.

The materials used in adobe homes are not just energy-efficient, they are also biodegradable and environmentally friendly. 

As temperatures rise and as more wildfires occur and intensify, there may be multiple benefits to switching to homes made with natural materials. 

The BBC has cited early research demonstrating such materials "show extraordinary promise in resisting wildfires."

While more studies are needed, it's clear that standard construction methods may not be sufficient to combat wildfire damage. 

Chris Martinez, a natural builder, told Reuters, "This is like a pivotal point of our community."

He added, "It gives us the option to either learn from our mistakes or we could continue doing the same thing over and over again."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x