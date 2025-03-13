Disastrous wildfires cause homeowners to consider surprising building techniques: 'Learn from our mistakes'

"This is like a pivotal point of our community."

Recent wildfires leveled the home of California resident Marialyce Pedersen — except for an outdoor kitchen and bench, both made with cob.

This isn't an isolated event, and some in the community have become increasingly curious about building homes made of natural materials.

Per Global Green, cob is a "mixture of clay, coarse sand, fine sand, silt, and water" as well as a fibrous material, like dung, to hold everything together.

According to Reuters, "herbalist Marysia Miernowska, 41, started a petition that has received nearly 2,000 signatures calling for adoption of natural building techniques by government officials."

Adobe is another natural building material that people are championing. It has often been used in the Southwest of the United States.

According to two construction experts in Architectural Digest, adobe is a construction technique that uses adobe blocks or bricks. It's similar to cob and its base is raw earth, a combination of materials such as sand, silt, and clay together with a binder like straw.

Adobe homes aren't new. Structures dating back 5,100 to 5,500 years have been found in the Peruvian Andes.

When wildfires destroy homes, they can also release health-affecting toxins into the environment, which is another thing Miernowska and the people signing the petition want to change.

Forty people, including Pedersen, attended a workshop in Los Angeles to discuss how to proceed with natural building techniques. While Los Angeles County has historically been cautious about natural building, it may be more open after the devastating fires.

Another benefit of building an adobe home is that it can save you money on your electric bill. An adobe home in Spain stays between 72 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer, even when temperatures reach 105 degrees.

The materials used in adobe homes are not just energy-efficient, they are also biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

As temperatures rise and as more wildfires occur and intensify, there may be multiple benefits to switching to homes made with natural materials.

The BBC has cited early research demonstrating such materials "show extraordinary promise in resisting wildfires."

While more studies are needed, it's clear that standard construction methods may not be sufficient to combat wildfire damage.

Chris Martinez, a natural builder, told Reuters, "This is like a pivotal point of our community."

He added, "It gives us the option to either learn from our mistakes or we could continue doing the same thing over and over again."

