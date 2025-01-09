Officials issue warning to Los Angeles hotels as thousands evacuate during wildfires: 'Be mindful of the needs of our communities'

California law prevents organizations from taking advantage of people who are experiencing disasters.

California officials issued a reminder to hotels yesterday of a California law that prohibits hotel rates from rising by more than 10% in times of crisis.

What's happening?

As catastrophic wildfires that started earlier this week continue to burn in Los Angeles, thousands of people are still evacuating.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the California Hotel & Lodging Association gave the warning to remind all hotels "to be mindful of the needs of our communities and avoid any form of price gouging within the lodging industry."

Besides forms of temporary housing, the law also states that prices for things like gas, food, and medical supplies cannot rise by more than 10% for 30 days following the proclamation of a state of emergency.

Why is this law important?

This legislation prevents organizations that provide life-saving resources from taking advantage of people who are experiencing disasters.

It is a way to keep personal costs low and ensure safety for as many people as possible. No one should have to worry about the state of their bank account while facing a crisis.

What's being done about temporary housing?

Fortunately, many people are coming together to provide aid for thousands of people in need. Some hotels are even offering lower rates than usual.

In a statement yesterday, the Hotel Association of Los Angeles said, "Our hotels are … working to donate bedding and personal care items to temporary shelters. We stand ready to continue assisting Angelenos and first responders during this crisis."

Several hotels listed by Discover Los Angeles are offering discounted rates, including a couple of dog-friendly places. There are also listings of current closings and cancellations of buildings and productions, respectively.

The Mutual Aid LA Network is offering an incredible amount of resources for people in need, which include some free accommodations for displaced people and pets, as well as free masks, meals, and other essential items.

