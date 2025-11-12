Dumpster diver shares video of shocking discovery in HomeGoods garbage cans: 'Can't believe this'

A TikToker shared their shocking haul from a dumpster dive at HomeGoods. The bounty was so immense that they had to return to get everything they wanted.

What's happening?

Dumpster Bestie (@dumpsterbestie) racked up hundreds of likes on TikTok after revealing her haul from HomeGoods. "Can't believe this much food gets thrown out," Dumpster Bestie wrote in the caption.

Popcorn, oils, margarita mixes, cookies, coffee pods, and even a painting were among the "never-ending" pile of perfectly good products (albeit some of the food likely nearing its expiration date) that ended up in the trash bin. "This is such a waste of food," Dumpster Bestie said in a whisper.

Viewers had a range of responses. Some were excited for Dumpster Bestie and wanted to try dumpster diving for themselves, while others focused more on the disheartening waste.

"Let me know when you are going again…I wanna go with you!!" one commenter enthused.

"It's a shame they throw all of that food away," another said. "Have they heard about all the hungry children?"

Why is this important?

Wasted food isn't just a missed opportunity to support the 1 in 5 children in the U.S. who don't have enough food to meet their nutritional needs, according to Feeding America.

It is also a massive waste of natural resources. A 2012 study by the Natural Resources Defense Council estimated that "getting food from the farm to our fork" in the U.S. accounts for 80% of the country's freshwater use, 50% of its land use, and 10% of its energy budget (a more recent USDA estimate suggests energy use is closer to 13%).

However, around 40% of that food never makes it into the stomachs of consumers. Instead, it ends up in landfills, where it produces potent planet-overheating gases like methane.

Is HomeGoods doing anything about this?

HomeGoods and other retailers in the TJX portfolio (including T.J. Maxx and Marshalls) partner with Feeding America to support its "Help Stop Hunger" campaign. Donations at the register go directly to local food banks that work with Feeding America.

However, HomeGoods doesn't appear to donate food products itself. As for parent company TJX, it aims to divert 85% of operational waste from landfills by 2027, including by reducing its reliance on single-use plastics.

TJX is also swapping plastic food containers for compostable alternatives. Composting organic materials, such as food scraps, reduces methane emissions by as much as 84%.

How can I reduce food waste?

If you decide to try your hand at dumpster diving — which is legal in every state (though local trespassing laws may apply) — make sure you take safety precautions, like wearing protective gloves, as Dumpster Bestie does.

You should also inspect packaged foods to ensure they are sealed. Additionally, items like meat and dairy aren't safe to eat if they surpass certain temperatures, which is why Kroger and Trader Joe's have worked quickly during power outages to distribute perishables to those in need. Many foods can be frozen at home to keep them fresh for longer.

