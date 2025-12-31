New report reveals one simple policy change could unleash a wave of American solar panels: 'Enabling 20 million more US families to install'

A new report has cast a spotlight on a simple solution that could allow millions more U.S. households to take advantage of home solar.

Permit Power highlighted the vast difference in the cost of solar installation in the U.S. as compared to other countries and made recommendations for how to close that gap.

"Most Americans are unable to leverage rooftop solar to help address a growing affordability crisis because installation costs are unnecessarily expensive," the report said.

The main culprits are the so-called "soft costs" of solar installation. Many of these soft costs are caused by unnecessary bureaucratic inefficiencies, including costly and time-consuming permitting, inspection, and interconnection processes, according to PV magazine.





"There is strong research that shows how unnecessary bureaucratic barriers raise the cost of rooftop solar and home batteries in the United States," said Talor Gruenwald, author of the Permit Power report, per PV magazine.

These resources can also help you reduce the soft costs of solar installation, which account for 78% of the price of home solar, according to OpenSolar, as cited by PV magazine.

In fact, the Permit Power report found that cutting bureaucratic red tape "could lower costs by up to 61%, enabling 20 million more U.S. families to install solar by 2040 and save $1.2 trillion on energy bills," per PV magazine.

