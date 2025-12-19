Scientists make stunning discovery about crops grown alongside solar panels: 'Could increase consumer demand'

"The whole premise is really looking at … dual sources of revenue for producers."

Broccoli could become a compromise crop in Louisiana as experts weigh the potential of agrivoltaics, a practice combining farming and solar energy.

The state isn't known for producing the vegetables at scale, making it a surprising choice for research being spearheaded by University of Louisiana, Lafayette, assistant professor Caitlin deNux.

It's part of an uncharted vetting of the practice in the Pelican State, and it's geared to find a scenario that's beneficial to farmers and energy production alike, according to The Acadiana Advocate. If successful, the research could provide a blueprint for better land management.

"We're looking to see if agrivoltaics is viable for Louisiana's climate and whether the specialty crops are as nutritious when grown in the shade," deNux told the Advocate.

Agrivoltaics is a symbiotic setting where crops grow, pollinators work, and animals graze under or around solar panels. The Department of Energy said research is vital to seeing if the environment can provide farmers with increased revenue by selling power, along with ecological and other advantages.

When crops absorb water from the ground, they release it as vapor, which can cool panels and help them to function better, the Advocate noted. The dual-use model has already provided benefits to farmers in California and other states.

About 2,000 acres of farmland are lost for nonfarming reasons each day, according to American Farmland Trust. What's more, data center power demand is estimated by Goldman Sachs to increase 165% by 2030. That's why Meta and other tech giants are investing in all sorts of energy sources, including solar, that require more land.

For its part, solar power generates electricity without air pollution, a breathing boon that has many health benefits noted by the American Lung Association.

But agrivoltaics isn't without critics who lament crucial fields being eliminated as yield producers for core Louisiana crops.

"I don't see being able to convert 500 acres of sugar cane into 500 acres of vegetable crops under solar panels, at least not without a major hit to the farmers or the producer," LSU AgCenter researcher Kurt Guidry said, per the Advocate. "I'm skeptical of it. It would likely need to be at a much smaller scale."

DeNux's team has planted 434 broccoli plants under panels on a research solar farm, testing how the plants grow between the arrays. The study will consider the vegetables' look and taste.

"There's a South Korean study that showed that broccoli grown in AV plots were a more vibrant green. It's very fresh-looking when compared with the more dullish green of conventionally grown plants. Customers there preferred the visual appeal and taste of AV-grown broccoli. That could increase consumer demand," deNux said, per the Advocate.

In Louisiana, solar farms could soon have more unlikely tenders and undergrowth. A project in Monroe is set to provide enough electricity for 17,000 homes. There will be 600 sheep on the property keeping the grass low via grazing, according to NOLA.com.

It's another example of the dual-use vision.

"The whole premise is really looking at sustainability and dual sources of revenue for producers, which comes from the energy they can sell back to the grid," deNux said, per the Advocate.

