Customer sparks outrage with photo of alarming items for sale at Home Depot: 'Heartbreaking'

by Mariah Botkin
A post on Reddit is drawing fresh outrage over how live plants are being sold at big-box stores — with viewers calling the practice "heartbreaking."

A post on Reddit is drawing fresh outrage over how live plants are being sold at big-box stores — with viewers calling the practice "heartbreaking" and questioning how far novelty marketing has gone.

The post, shared to the r/cactus subreddit under the title "Home Depot has officially taken it too far," features images of cacti and succulents covered in googly eyes, hats, pipe cleaners, and glued-on decorations. 

The caption reads, "And we thought the fake flowers were bad…." alluding to another recent incident in which Home Depot glued fake flowers on top of cacti.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos quickly gained traction among plant enthusiasts, many of whom said the decorations aren't harmless fun. 

Commenters pointed out that hot glue and adhesives can damage a cactus's skin, block airflow, and trap moisture — all of which can lead to rot or long-term stress for plants that are already vulnerable in retail environments.

One commenter said the issue went beyond surface-level decorations, calling out the soil itself. "Just realized how bad the soil looks in that pic," they wrote. "Fine wood chips?! Is the intent to sell a plant that's already dying below the surface in hopes that the consumer will rebuy after it dies?"

Others shared similar experiences shopping at big-box stores, saying poor growing conditions are common. 

One person wrote that they've "basically accepted" that many succulents from large retailers arrive with root rot, waterlogged soil, or minimal root systems — problems that often aren't visible until after purchase.

The frustration wasn't limited to Home Depot. Several commenters noted seeing spray-painted succulents and glitter-covered plants at other retailers as well. 

"I've never felt so bad for plants b4" one person wrote.

"When will it stop?" another user commented, to which a person responded, "When people stop buying them."

The thread ultimately became less about aesthetics and more about how living things are treated as disposable decor — a concern echoed across the comments. 

One simple reaction captured the mood many readers shared: "Heartbreaking."

